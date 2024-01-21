Montclair junior Madeleine Young battles during the 100 butterfly where she finished eighth with a time of 1:02.59 in the Essex County meet. The Mounties girls swimming team took home their fourth straight Essex County/Super Essex Conference team championship on Jan. 15 at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence. The Montclair boys finished fourth while the Montclair Kimberley girls team grabbed seventh place in the team standings. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair girls swimming team won its fourth straight Essex County/Super Essex Conference team championship on Monday.

The Mounties nabbed the county championship with 292 points, ahead of Newark Academy with 267. Montclair clinched the title in winning the final race, the 400-freestyle relay with Newark Academy coming in second at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence.

The Montclair boys swim team came in fifth in the team standings with 117 points, but were only three points behind fourth place, Livingston.

Montclair Kimberley girls swim team finished seventh in the team standings with 63 points.

Coming into the county swim meet, the Mounties girls team was undefeated at 5-0 and defeated Newark Academy, 89-81.

Montclair girls brought home six first place finishes in the meet led by a pair individual first place results each from senior Carly Frank and junior Reagan Gilligan who was given the Cullen Jones Award as the most valuable girls swimmer.

Without a Essex County meet in 2021, this year’s Montclair seniors technically won a county title for every year they have been in school.

The Montclair girls swimming team shows off the Essex County/Super Essex Conference team championship on Monday at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence.

“I was really excited to be a captain this year and it was really special to say that we won counties for all four years in high school, and I don’t think that a lot of people can say that,” said Montclair senior co-captain Ellen Last.

In winning the MVP award Gilligan took first place in the 200 freestyle (1:57.28) and the 500 freestyle (5:12.21).

Frank grabbed first in the 100 freestyle (53.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.23).

“It feels great to win all our years in high school,” said Frank who also was a co-captain. “And win it in the senior year is definitely sweeter.”

In addition, senior co-captain Lily Miklaszewski claimed gold in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.02.

“I’m happy with the placements, but personally not the best times for me,” said Miklaszewski. “I was not looking for the best times, but just to gain points for the team so we got to where we want to be.”

The 400-relay team of Gilligan, Miklaszewski, Frank and junior Avery Dollard capped off the meet with a first and a time of 3:40.72.

The arrow for the Montclair boys team is definitely pointing up with only two seniors, Eli Muldoon and Sam Safirstein, on the roster.

Muldoon had the best finish for the Mounties boys team as he finished second (53.07) in the 100 butterfly, only behind Seton Hall Prep's Richard Poplawski who set an Essex County record at 48.92. And Muldoon came in fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.20) while junior Lucas Foung's best individual result was a fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.97). Montclair senior Eli Muldoon battles during the 100 butterfly and finished second in the Essex County event with a time of 53.07.

For the Montclair boys team, the relay foursome of Foung, Muldoon along with sophomore Ari Glasman and sophomore Finn Tobin grabbed fourth place in both the 200 medley (1:43.22) and 400 freestyle relay (3:31.87).

Montclair Kimberley girls team’s seventh-place finish is remarkable considering that they only had a couple of swimmers.

“The girls did fantastic. With just four swimmers,” said Montclair Kimberley head coach Cienne Keegan. “Each girl contributed toward that.”

Senior Hannah Ewing highlighted the Cougars meet with two third place finishes, the 200 (1:58.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.34).

“She has been so excited for this meet and we are really proud of the way she raced,” said Keegan. “She’s a tough competitor.”

Also, the Montclair Kimberley girls 400 freestyle relay team of junior Phoebe Hirsh, senior Tyna Davis, junior Marin Ievers and Ewing dropped more than 14 seconds off their best time with a time of 3:58.05 and finished fifth, less than two seconds behind fourth place, Mount St. Dominic.

Both Ievers and Hirsh scored points in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley events.

The Montclair Kimberley boys swimming team is continuing to rebuild with only one senior, Tyler Davis, on the roster. The future is bright with most of the boys team comprising seven freshmen.

One of the freshmen is Oliver Mellone who swam his best time of the season in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:05.41 and 10th place.

One of the freshmen is Oliver Mellone who swam his best time of the season in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:05.41 and 10th place.

In addition, Mellone was part of the 200 medley relay (1:58.10) and the 400 freestyle (4:06.70) relay teams that had their best times of the season while finishing 12th and 10th respectively. Along with Mellone the other three Cougars swimmers in the relays were Davis, along with two other freshmen, Simon Maza and Trevor Gauvin. Montclair junior Lucas Foung battles during the 200 individual medley in the Essex County swim meet where he finished fourth with a time of 2:05.97.

Essex County/Super Essex Conference Swimming Results

(Held at Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence)

Girls

200 Medley Relay

2. Montclair, Reagan Gilligan, Carly Frank, Avery Dollard and Lily Miklaszewski, 1:50.66

8. Montclair Kimberley, Tyna Davis, Marin Ievers, Phoebe Hirsh and Hannah Ewing, 2:04.89

200 Freestyle

1. Reagan Gilligan, Montclair, 1:57.28

3. Hannah Ewing, Montclair Kimberley, 1:58.50

5. Sophia Merrifield-Zuluaga, Montclair, 2:02.44

11. Sophia Gyan, Montclair, 2:13.06

200 IM

5. Avery Dollard, Montclair, 2:19.01

6. Madeleine Young, Montclair, 2:20.73

8. Keira Gilligan, Montclair, 2:21.78

10. Marin Ievers, Montclair Kimberley, 2:26.87

50 Freestyle

1. Lily Miklaszewski, Montclair, 25.02

6. Lola Somerstein, Montclair, 26.09

100 Butterfly

3. Avery Dollard, Montclair, 59.71

4. Lola Somerstein, Montclair, 1:00.53

8. Madeleine Young, Montclair, 1:02.59

100 Freestyle

1. Carly Frank, Montclair, 53.62

3. Lily Miklaszewski, Montclair, 55.34

9. Sasha Black, Montclair, 58.59

500 Freestyle

1. Reagan Gilligan, Montclair, 5:12.21

3. Hannah Ewing, Montclair Kimberley, 5:14.34

5. Sophia Merrifield-Zuluaga, Montclair, 5:17.90

12. Phoebe Hirsh, Montclair Kimberley, 6:17.82

200 Freestyle Relay

3. Montclair, Sasha Black, Keira Gilligan, Lola Somerstein and Madeleine Young, 1:45.08

100 Backstroke

1. Carly Frank, Montclair, 1:00.23

5. Sasha Black, Montclair, 1:03.51

8. Marin Ievers, Montclair Kimberley, 1:06.18

11. Sophia Gyan, Montclair, 1:07.54

100 Breaststroke

3. Keira Gilligan, Montclair, 1:12.92

8. Vivian McCormick, Montclair, 1:16.79

11. Sefina Morrison, Montclair, 1:19.75

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Montclair, Reagan Gilligan, Lily Miklaszewski, Avery Dollard, Carly Frank, 3:40.72

5. Montclair Kimberley, Phoebe Hirsh, Tyna Davis, Marin Ievers, Hannah Ewing, 3:58.05

Boys

200 Medley Relay

4. Montclair, Lucas Foung, Ari Glasman, Eli Muldoon and Finn Tobin, 1:43.22

12. Montclair Kimberley, Tyler Davis, Oliver Mellone, Simon Maza and Trevor Gauvin, 1:58.10

200 Freestyle

11. Harris Conk, Montclair, 2:01.49

200 IM

4. Lucas Foung, Montclair, 2:05.97

50 Freestyle

10. Finn Tobin, Montclair, 23.53

100 Butterfly

2. Eli Muldoon, Montclair, 53.07

500 Freestyle

5. Ari Glasman, Montclair, 5:05.57

200 Freestyle Relay

9. Montclair, Olin Webb, Jakob Del los Reyes, Max Pearson, Harris Conk, 1:44.24

100 Backstroke

7. Lucas Foung, Montclair, 57.40

12. Harris Conk, Montclair, 1:02.44

100 Breaststroke

4. Eli Muldoon, Montclair, 1:02.20

7. Ari Glasman, Montclair, 1:04.81

10. Oliver Mellone, Montclair Kimberley, 1:05.41

400 Freestyle Relay

4. Montclair, Finn Tobin, Lucas Foung, Ari Glasman, Eli Muldoon, 3:31.87

10. Montclair Kimberley, Trevor Gauvin, Tyler Davis, Simon Maza and Oliver Mellone, 4:06.70