The deadline for entering the Friends of Anderson Park short-story contest for young creative writers is Sunday, January 14. Students enrolled in Montclair schools and in grades 6 to 8 are eligible to enter, including those in public and private schools, and ones who are home-schooled. Winners each receive $100. The contest is judged by a panel of professional authors who live in Montclair. Winning stories will be shared during a public reading at the Bellevue Avenue Branch of the Montclair Public Library. Friends of Anderson Park looks forward to reading amazing stories!

Entry requirements, submission deadline and other information are at:

https://friendsofandersonpark.com/story-contest/