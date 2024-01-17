On January 27 and 28, Barbara Dever—a world-renowned opera singer—will grace the Alexander Kasser Theater stage at Montclair State University when she performs as Madame de Croissy, the Old Prioress, in “Dialogues des Carmélites.”

Since her debut as Amneris in “Aida” at the Metropolitan Opera in 1994, Dever has been in demand worldwide in the dramatic mezzo-soprano operatic and concert repertoire. Dever serves as the Montclair State University John J. Cali School of Music’s Distinguished Artist in Residence, where she passes her performance and technical knowledge to young singers.

Based on the true story of an order of Carmelite nuns executed by the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution, Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites” is an epic historical tragedy and an intimate philosophical exploration of faith and humanity. “Dialogues des Carmélites” will be sung in French with English subtitles.

With music and libretto by Francis Poulenc, the performance will be conducted by Kyle Ritenauer and directed by Malena Dayen. A pre-opera talk hosted by David Rosenmeyer is scheduled one hour before each show in the upstairs lobby. Tickets ($20 Standard | $15 Seniors) are available here.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy the performance by a talented artist.