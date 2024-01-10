Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels.com

Maybe you are thinking about running in Montclair’s municipal elections, or perhaps you’ve already picked up a packet.

The League of Women Voters of Livingston and the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area have partnered with The Campaign School of Yale to present “The Basics: How To Run For Elected Office,” a comprehensive seminar on how to run for office, manage a campaign or become an active participant in the public sphere.

The one-day training will be held on Saturday, February 3, (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) in Livingston (exact location will be shared after registration). A light lunch will be served

This program is open to all genders. Space is limited! Register here.

The Campaign School at Yale, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, is a non-partisan, issue neutral political campaign training program.