Councilor Bob Russo

More Montclair residents have picked up petition packets for Montclair’s municipal election in May.

The first incumbent council member to pick up a packet and announce a run for re-election is Councilor at Large Bob Russo, who has spent more than 23 years as a member of the Montclair Township Council, including four as mayor.

On Wednesday, Russo picked up two packets from Montclair’s municipal clerk – Second Ward Councilor and his current position as Councilor at Large.

Russo said Thursday he was focused on getting re-elected as councilor at large. “The petitions are now being circulated with others who want to run with me,” said Russo, adding that he already has 100 signatures.

Russo said this would be his last campaign.

“I really believe this town needs my experience, knowledge and honesty to clean up the mess of the last three years,” said Russo. “I will continue to oppose this bad government and fight to bring honest, transparent and responsive leadership back to Montclair.”

Ward, At Large and Mayor

Cary Chevat picked up a packet for mayor.

Cary Chevat also picked up two packets – one for mayor and one for an at large council seat.

“My experience of building communities within the Montclair Dems, BluewaveNJ, Montclair NAACP and the other organizations I have been involved with over the last 30 years in Montclair will be invaluable in working with the Township and all its stakeholders,” said Chevat, who serves as secretary of the Montclair Democratic County Committee and was one of the co-founders of BlueWaveNJ.

“I am in conversations with a number of community leaders that are considering running, many of whom have never considered public service. My only criteria is that while I don’t expect the team to agree on every issue, we all must agree to disagree agreeably,” Chavet said, adding that he will take the next few weeks to “explore how I can best serve the community I love.”

Susan Shin Andersen, who picked up packets for the Third Ward and an at large council seat, is still considering whether to run.

“I love this town and love the work I do now, volunteering in different capacities, but serving the community as an elected official has never been anything I have considered in the past,” said Shin Andersen. “However, I have been encouraged recently by individuals who have expressed a desire for wanting to see a different kind of leadership at the council and township level. I would love to see a group of dedicated, passionate, and deeply thoughtful people on the council who are committed to governing and communicating collaboratively, respectfully, and as transparently as possible with each other, the township staff, and residents.”

Shin Andersen, who is active with AAPI Montclair, said as far as she knows, there has never been an Asian American council member. “I would love to inspire more Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to run for office or just get more involved in the broader communities as well. It is a huge, serious commitment. There would be lots to learn, and I have not yet made up my mind. But I am considering the options and will be making a decision one way or another soon.”

Anson Pope picked up a packet to run in the Fourth Ward, but also has not made a decision about running.

“In my conversations with other concerned and active residents, I learned that Councilor Cummings was not running for re-election,” said Pope. “I’m waiting to see how the slates and other candidates come together and will make a determination at a later date. Regardless of my ultimate decision, I plan to continue my activism and intend on using my voice wherever possible. Montclair needs change and either through office, or activism, I intend to work towards that change.”

Cummings has not confirmed whether he plans to run for another term. Pope has been one of the voices opposing the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan. He was also mentioned in a complaint filed by former councilor Peter Yacobellis that was later withdrawn.

Patricia Hurt, an attorney and educator, picked up packets for 4th Ward and At Large Councilor on Thursday. Hurt previously ran for councilor at large in 2012, a year that saw eight people run for two at large seats.

In previous elections, residents have picked up a packet and later decided not to run. That was the case in 2012, when Ilmar Vanderer, who is an early declared candidate this year, briefly considered running but ended up working on the campaign for the Real Progress slate.