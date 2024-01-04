It may be winter, but our minds are on summer. That’s because exactly six months from now, the biggest party of the year will happen when the annual July 4th parade winds its way through the streets of Montclair! Marching bands, floats, antique cars, senior citizens, soccer kids, PTA parents, local businesses, veterans, bubble dancers, and pranksters with squirt guns will gather together in a grand procession from downtown Montclair to Edgemont Park. Mark your calendar and get ready for the fun!

It’s never too early to start planning for the event, and the Montclair Celebrates July 4th Committee works all year to keep this tradition alive. Soon, the committee will announce this year’s Grand Marshal, along with a special dedication to a lifelong Montclairion and dear friend of the parade.

The Montclair Celebrates July 4th Committee is asking for the community’s help to keep this decades-long tradition alive. Whether you are new to town or have family dating back generations, we rely on your generous contributions to fund the programming on July 4th. Every donation helps us make Montclair’s festivities the most memorable event of the summer season. Individuals can donate via Venmo @montclairjuly4.

If your group or organization would like to participate in the parade or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Donato DiGeronimo, Chairperson of the Montclair Celebrates July 4th Committee, at 973-809-9586 or donato48@aol.com.

Today, the air is cold enough to sting your nose, but we smell cut grass and burgers on the grill! Holiday decorations are sagging on the bushes, but we’re eyeing our shorts and flip flops! It might be dark by late afternoon, but there’s sunshine on the horizon!

Grab your suntan lotion and dust off that beach chair! We will see you in 6 months on the parade route!