Montclair, through an application by the Montclair Police Department, was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice to form an Anti-Hate Crime Community Task Force. (FILE PHOTO)

Recently, a local resident chatting in a Facebook group thanked someone for supporting both Israelis and Palestinians impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza. The online response, she said, was swift and brutal.

“The amount of racist comments I received changed my outlook on the town and painted a very different picture than what it presents itself to be,” the woman told Montclair Local, which agreed not to identify her by name because she is concerned for her safety and that of her workplace.

Montclair has not been immune to the rise in hate crimes reported across the country in recent years. Township officials looked to help prevent and combat them in 2021, when it sought, and was awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The money went to the Montclair Police Department to launch a new Anti-Hate Crime Community Taskforce and build a special bias crimes unit within the department.

Perhaps such a task force or special crime unit could have been a resource for the woman and others who feel they have been subjected to hateful behavior that doesn’t lead up to a hate crime.

But more than two years later, there is no such task force and no clarity about what has happened to the grant money. Aside from some public comments at the Jan. 2 township council meeting, Montclair leaders have not yet offered any answers.

Now more area residents and groups are stepping up the demands for answers.

“The near or complete lack of contact from the Montclair Police Department, the Township, and elected officials to address this in a meaningful, intentional, and resourced way has been painful and concerning,” community leaders wrote in a Jan. 10 letter to Mayor Sean Spiller and the council, interim Town Manager Michael Lapolla and Police Chief Todd Conforti.

“We respectfully request that a summary and detailed list of activities, plan, budget, and timeline in furtherance of this DOJ grant be shared with our groups … within 5 business days of receipt of this message,” the letter continues.

“If we do not receive a response addressing our concerns, we will be reaching out to the U.S. Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to ensure this vital work with and for our community can be completed.”

The letter is signed by AAPI Montclair (AAPI NJ), Montclair African American Clergy Association, Out Montclair, Unitarian Universalist FaithAction NJ and a dozen community and faith leaders acting as individuals.

“Montclair needs a well-developed and co-created community response for preventing and addressing bias that is rooted in the richness of our diversity,” it says. “We believe that the intention and the stated goals of the Department of Justice’s grant embody that approach.”

According to New Jersey State Police Data, in 2023, there were 2477 reported bias incidents in New Jersey, 79 in Essex County of which 12 were in Montclair.

In the grant, Montclair promises to start working on the program in October of 2021 and complete it by September of 2024.

The grant says the Montclair police department will form a Bias Crimes Unit, support training for officers on hate crime investigation and reporting and work to build community trust. “Montclair will also have robust data on hate crimes and bias incidents within the township,” it says.

The grant also promises that all that work will be overseen by a special Anti-Hate Crimes Task Force with members from the police department, community organizations, the local school system and higher education.

There is no evidence any of that has happened. In an email response to the Local, Andrew Mees, the media relations director of Montclair State University said, “The University has not been involved with this initiative to this point.”

Lapolla, the interim township manager, said in response to resident questions on Jan. 2 that he has asked the police department about it and the issue is a priority.

Montclair Local reached out to Chief Conforti’s office on Jan. 10 for information on the grant’s implementation. His office said it had no information to share and said questions should go to the township manager.

The Local asked Lapolla for an update on the status of the $300,000 and the work it was intended to fund. Lapolla replied on Friday, Jan. 12.

“Last month we submitted our proposed budget and are awaiting approval feedback from the DOJ. We will not be taking any action pending budget approval,” Lapolla said, adding that the township has submitted numerous modifications to the DOJ over the past two years.

At the Jan. 2 meeting, Susan Shin Andersen asked about the grant and why she had not received any responses to her earlier emails inquiring about it.

“I’ve heard nothing about the progress of the grant’s implementation or if the police department has moved ahead,” she said. “Stopping hate requires community based solutions outside of law enforcement.”

Lapolla promised to look into it and said her email was when he first learned there was an issue with the grant.

“We have grants all over the place,” he told Andersen at the Jan. 2 meeting. “We get money, we’re well intentioned and we apply but different departments have capabilities of monitoring grants but we want to make sure that nothing ever falls through the cracks.”

“I want you to know this is a priority of mine,” Lapolla said, promising to contact her personally.

Andersen, who is considering running for the township council this spring, said that as of Jan. 12, that had not happened. “I’ve not received any more substantive information from Mr. Lapolla other than what he said at the council meeting last week,” she told the Local.

Andersen said she did hear from Councilor David Cummings, who said the grant would be on the agenda of the next public safety committee meeting on January 18.