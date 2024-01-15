The 2024 West Orange Classic Film Festival kicks off on Sunday, January 21, featuring a stellar lineup of six Academy Award-nominated classics spanning the years 1930 to 1979! The festival gives movie lovers a chance to experience their favorite movies on the big screen in a movie theatre with a community of movie lovers. Each film will also be followed by a discussion led by film scholars and critics.

The festival is brought to you by the West Orange Film Society, a proud member of the West Orange Arts Council in the town where Thomas Edison invented movies.

The West Orange Classic Film Festival Full Lineup

January 21

“Chinatown” After the film, stay for comments by Stephen Whitty.

January 28

“In the Heat of the Night” After the film, stay for comments by Chriss Williams.

February 4

“Laurel & Hardy at Work” After the film, stay for comments by Paul Castiglia.

February 18

“The Conversation” After the film, stay for comments by Stephen Whitty.

February 25

“The Quiet Man” After the film, stay for comments by Alan Delozier.

March 4

“The In-Laws” After the film, stay for comments by Alan Delozier.

All screenings take place at 2 p.m. at the AMC Dine-In Theatre, Essex Green Town Center (495 Prospect Avenue, West Orange). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.