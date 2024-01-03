Playa Taqueria is located at 206 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair (MARY CONNOLLY)

We all love a good taco, am I right? Even your doctored-up Old El Paso “Taco Tuesday” at-home dinner kit is tasty. The crunch, the juicy seasoned meat, the cheese and sour cream toppings—delicious! But it may also be the gateway to mediocrity, and perhaps that is what most of us are just used to. What if there was a local place that served up craveable authentic tacos made with natural ingredients? Say hello to Playa Taqueria in Upper Montclair.

Partners David Feit, Charlie Diehl, John Paul Valenti and Chef Ricky Camacho have the taco game down. They run two Añejo Mexican restaurants in the city (Hell’s Kitchen and Tribeca), one in Philadelphia and make their own tortillas at Tortilleria Nixtamal in nearby Woodland Park. The focus is chef-driven and high quality.

Playa Taqueriaa uses nixtamal corn tortillas produced at Tortilleria Nixtamal in Woodland Park. N.J.

“I was given the opportunity to partner up and co-develop the menu for Añejo restaurants located in NYC and now Philadelphia. The months of research leading into it created a deeper curiosity within me that led me even further into the beauty of the culture, food and spirits of Mexico,” says Chef Camacho. “Now here I am 12 years later (since the first Añejo) with the rest of my partners—four Mexican restaurants and a tortilla factory later and loving every chance I get to provide the public with authentic Mexican flavors.”

I’m sure you’re wondering—what is a Nixtamal tortilla? Partner David Feit explains that “Nixtamalization is a process discovered by the Aztecs in which an alkalized solution is used to cook dried corn or grain. In doing so, they were able to make the corn into a soft, pliable, and easily digestible masa.” Feit says that Tortilleria Nixtamal uses this same process to produce their tortillas, which results in tortillas that are very corn-forward in both aroma and flavor. “When tasting our tortillas, you will notice just how hearty, aromatic and flavorful they are, making it the perfect vehicle for our fillings at Playa Taqueria,” says Feit. Several of the offerings at Playa Taqueria (MARY CONNOLLY)

The menu at Playa Taqueria is fairly straightforward. Staying with the tortilla theme, you pick a style (taco, burrito, bowl or nachos) and then pick a protein to fill it. Options include succulent Short Rib Suadero, flavorful Pollo Adobado, braised Pork Belly Carnitas, Shrimp Mojo de Ajo, spicy Longaniza Sausage (similar to chorizo) or a vegetarian Camoye (spiced roasted sweet potato). Single tacos go for $4-$5, burritos are $9-$10, bowls cost $10-$12 and nachos cost $10-$13. Playa Taqueria offers several Torta sandwiches. (MARY CONNOLY)

You can also decide to get a Torta sandwich ($8-$9) on special Telera bread with one of those fillings and round it out with one of their sides: guacamole, rice & beans, and Queso cheese dip!

Cup O Esquites is fresh corn off the cob, Mexican herbs, onion, garlic, chipotle-lime aioli and tajin.

Don’t miss “Cup O Esquites” ($5), a Mexican street snack made with butter-poached corn, onion, and garlic and garnished with Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, lime, and crushed-up spicy, crunchy Takis (a type of Mexican snack chip that reminded me of Flamin’ Hot Fritos). Coconut Lime Tres Leche cake (MARY CONNOLLY)

If you’re in the mood for dessert, there is flan ($5), a decadent mini Coconut Lime Tres Leche cake ($5) and coming soon—a crispy creamy Mexican concha ice cream sandwich.

They also have Mexican Coke ($3.75), which is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. Exciting!

Playa Taqueria is mainly a take-out spot, but there are a few tables available. And delivery is available via Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Seamless; you can order directly through their website for delivery and pick-up.

It’s all that and a bag of (tortilla) chips!

Playa Taqueria: 206 Bellevue Ave. Upper Montclair, NJ 07043; www.eatplaya.com



Mary Connolly is also known as “Marie Fromage”. Follow her in Instagram @MarieFromage