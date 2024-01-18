The Weekend Events guide is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold of Prominent Properties | Sotheby's International Realty
Music
- Celebrate Max Roach’s centennial with a screening of the new documentary “Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes” at the Newark Museum of Art tonight.
- SOPAC presents The Roy Hargrove Big Band tonight, and The Brit Pack gives you a British Invasion experience on Friday.
- See DNA at Montclair Brewery on Friday night.
- The Unmentionables will perform a benefit concert for Toni’s Kitchen at Tierney’s on Friday, and Sock Monster will perform on Saturday.
- Check out The Benjamins at Just Jake’s on Friday night and Radio Strangers on Saturday night.
- Zesty performs at Pineapple Express on Saturday.
- The Wellmont presents the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on Sunday.
- New Jersey Symphony presents “American Dream” at Mayo PAC on Sunday.
Comedy
- Nate Bargatze brings “The Be Funny Tour” to Prudential Center tonight.
Film
- Check out a Clairidge Classic with this week’s feature on Saturday: Scarface.
- The West Orange Classic Film Festival kicks off on Sunday with Chinatown.
More Weekend Happenings
