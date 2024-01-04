This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.

Live Music

Mia Jae via IG

Tierney’s hosts The John McDermott Band on Friday and Radio 506 on Saturday!

The Montclair Brewery features Mia Jae on Friday!

Just Jake’s has Event Horizon on Friday and The Rents featuring Baby Maurice and Man Down on Saturday!

The Wellmont hosts The Musical Box – a Genesis Tribute Band – on Sunday!

Theater

See Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse this weekend before the show closes.

Arts & Literature

from the newly reopened Ballantine House at Newark Museum

Check out the Tiny Gallery “What It’s Like 2 Be A Central American Unicorn” Opening Reception on Friday!

SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.

Last Chance! The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.

Visit The Newark Museum to see the newly reopened Ballantine House, the immersive exhibit by Adama Delphine Fawundu: In the Spirit of Àṣẹ (on display through March 10, 2024), and more.

Comedy

The Non-Productive Comedy Show returns to Just Jake’s tonight!

MayoPac hosts its monthly Manhattan Comedy Night on Friday!

Social Events

Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!