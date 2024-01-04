This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts The John McDermott Band on Friday and Radio 506 on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery features Mia Jae on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Event Horizon on Friday and The Rents featuring Baby Maurice and Man Down on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts The Musical Box – a Genesis Tribute Band – on Sunday!
Film
- Catch a movie at the Clairidge Cinema. This Saturday, see the Metropolitan Opera Live: NABUCCO.
Theater
- See Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse this weekend before the show closes.
Arts & Literature
- Check out the Tiny Gallery “What It’s Like 2 Be A Central American Unicorn” Opening Reception on Friday!
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Last Chance! The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
- Visit The Newark Museum to see the newly reopened Ballantine House, the immersive exhibit by Adama Delphine Fawundu: In the Spirit of Àṣẹ (on display through March 10, 2024), and more.
Comedy
- The Non-Productive Comedy Show returns to Just Jake’s tonight!
- MayoPac hosts its monthly Manhattan Comedy Night on Friday!
Social Events
- Pineapple Express hosts Trivia every Thursday!
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip & Sing Karaoke every Thursday!
- New to meditation? Want to start 2024 with a healthy mindset? Join S.O.F.I.A. for a free workshop, “It Starts With Your Peace” with Montclair’s Anthony Smith on Saturday.
- Check out Singles Game Night on Saturday at Montclair Brewery!
- Wine & Design hosts a DIY Resin Charcuterie Board on Saturday. Materials included in ticket price. BYO drinks and snacks!
- Experience the story of Three Kings Day at the Immaculate Conception Church Parade on Saturday!
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!