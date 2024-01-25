The Weekend Events guide is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold of Prominent Properties | Sotheby's International Realty
Looking for some amazing plans for the weekend? Look no further! From live music to shows and films to fun social events, we’ve got your plans covered!
Our Events Calendar is packed with even more local happenings, so be sure to check it out and explore ways to make the most of your weekend. Here are your weekend events highlights:
Music
- Check out Rewired at Montclair Brewery on Friday night.
- Outpost in the Burbs presents Light of Day WinterFest ’24 on Saturday.
- Unforgettable Fire & Fix You offer tributes to U2 & Coldplay at The Wellmont on Saturday night.
- The Glen Ridge Singer-Songwriter Series presents Carol Crittenden & Kyle Hancharick on Saturday.
- Check out Los Traficantes del Amor at Tierney’s on Saturday.
- Enjoy the Band performs at Pineapple Express on Saturday.
- Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans performs at Montclair Brewery on Sunday.
Art & Theater
- Studio Montclair will have an opening reception for its new exhibition, “Black and White Imprint, “on Friday.
- Gold Montclair hosts a reception to celebrate its January exhibition, Sam Dienst “Garbage Games,” on Saturday.
- Mayo PAC presents Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony-award-winning musical, on Friday and Saturday.
- Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theater presents “Dialogues des Carmélites” on Saturday and Sunday.
Comedy
- Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, brings his live stand-up tour to NJPAC on Saturday.
Film
- Check out a Clairidge Classic with this week’s feature on Saturday: “The Roaring Twenties.”
- The West Orange Classic Film Festival continues on Sunday with “In the Heat of the Night.”
Social Events
- Ring in the Lunar New Year early with AAPI Montclair at Montclair Art Museum on Saturday.
More Weekend Happenings
Check out our Events Calendar for more local events.