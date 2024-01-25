Looking for some amazing plans for the weekend? Look no further! From live music to shows and films to fun social events, we’ve got your plans covered!

Our Events Calendar is packed with even more local happenings, so be sure to check it out and explore ways to make the most of your weekend. Here are your weekend events highlights:

Music

Art & Theater

Paulina Olivares, Untitled (Studio Montclair) SSam Dienst, Eggspectations 2022. (Gold Montclair)

Studio Montclair will have an opening reception for its new exhibition, “Black and White Imprint, “on Friday.

Gold Montclair hosts a reception to celebrate its January exhibition, Sam Dienst “Garbage Games,” on Saturday.

Mayo PAC presents Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony-award-winning musical, on Friday and Saturday.

Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theater presents “Dialogues des Carmélites” on Saturday and Sunday.

Comedy

Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, brings his live stand-up tour to NJPAC on Saturday.

Film

Check out a Clairidge Classic with this week’s feature on Saturday: “The Roaring Twenties.”

The West Orange Classic Film Festival continues on Sunday with “In the Heat of the Night.”

Social Events

Ring in the Lunar New Year early with AAPI Montclair at Montclair Art Museum on Saturday.

More Weekend Happenings

Check out our Events Calendar for more local events. Want your event to be included? Make sure to add it here!