Another weekend is here, and it’s a long one! We’ve rounded up plenty of things to do with the family, with some bonus events for Monday when schools are closed. Check ’em out!

Where the Wild Books Are at Montclair Public Library

50 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM

Children in 2nd through 5th grades can join teen volunteer Claudette in the Green Room, where she’ll read different chapter books. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Disney on Ice at Prudential Center

25 Lafayette Street, Newark

Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM, Sunday at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM, and Monday at 1:00 PM

Cost: $20 and up

Discover the hero inside us all at Disney on Ice when your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating. Featuring ENCANTO, Beauty & the Best, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Fun with a Community Helper – Dentist at Glen Ridge Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Cost: Free

In this interactive presentation, children will enjoy a storybook reading, brushing demonstrations with a puppet, show and tell with dental tools, song and dance, and more. Registration is required.

January Family Saturday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

January Family Saturdays feature fun activities for the whole family, including planetarium shows, creative play, science activities, and more. Visit the website for a timeline of events and a description of each activity.

Who’s Been Here: Animal Tracks and Signs for Littles at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $7 per child

Stop by for a story and an outdoor adventure to discover who’s been wandering around outside by learning to look for the signs they leave behind. Registration is required. This activity is for children ages 2-5.

Kids in the Wild: Building a Campfire at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $10 per child

Get into the woods, learn new outdoor skills, meet other like-minded kids, and build confidence. In this session, kids can learn how to collect dry firewood and build an effective fire structure. This activity is for children ages 8-13. Registration is required.

65th Annual Model Railroad Show at Garden State Model Railway Club

575 High Mountain Road, North Haledon

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Adults $8 donation. Children 10 and under are free with an adult.

Visit this kid-friendly model train show this weekend. See Thomas the Tank Engine and a kiddie layout. Refreshments will be available.

Spark!Lab at Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Spark!Lab ignites ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges that tap into their natural creativity. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Goats on the Go! at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Road, Morristown

Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Join the farmers and goats of Fosterfields for a walk through the woods. Be part of the action and cheer on the goats as they munch away at invasive plants. Registration is required for this all-ages event.

January Family Sundays at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE for kids of all ages and Family Drop-In for kids ages 5-12.

Turtle Back Hatchlings at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 10:45

Cost: $25 per child

Children ages 12 to 24 months and their caregivers are invited to participate in this class, where they’ll learn how to meet and greet some of the small, friendly animals. The activity will also include sensory interactions with feathers, turtle shells, puppets, and more in a lightly structured program.

Turtle Back Tots at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Sunday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Cost: $25 per child

Children ages 2 and 3 with a caregiver can participate in this program designed for toddlers and adults to discover the natural world together. Each session has a different theme. This week, the theme is Animal Movement.

Sunday Studio at Montclair Art Museum

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Sunday at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM

Cost: Free with museum admission and for members

Each Sunday, the museum hosts this fun family art-making activity inspired by current exhibitions. This week, families will explore mixed media paper folding and zines techniques to create unique, house-shaped collages. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome. Registration is required. Montclair Public Library (FILE PHOTO)

Era Uma Vez, na Biblioteca (Once Upon a Time at the Library) at Montclair Public Library

50 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Sunday from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Experience storytelling in Portuguese. Ana Christina Coura will interweave stories, songs, and rhymes, all in Portuguese. Registration is required.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Avenue, Summit

Monday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Community Day – Martin Luther King Jr: Vision in Action at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Monday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free

This year’s Community Day features uplifting performances, hands-on activities, and opportunities to help others. The whole family can participate and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his teachings of social justice, and his service to the community. Registration is required.

Celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by creating Valentine’s Cards that will be delivered to the clients of SAGE Eldercare. The arboretum will provide supplies for children to make upcycled cards. This program is for school-age children and their parents.