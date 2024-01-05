We’re rolling right into the first weekend of 2024 with lots of fun activities the whole family can enjoy. Looking for something to do? You’re in the right place!

Play Group at Glen Ridge Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Cost: Free

Drop into this playgroup that encourages socialization for children up to four years old. The library will provide books and toys. No registration is required.

Three Kings Day Parade

Immaculate Conception Church, 30 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair

Saturday, January 6, 1 PM

Cost: Free

Immaculate Conception Church & Somos Montclair invite the community to attend the second annual Three Kings Day Parade.

Family First Saturday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Family First Saturday features fun activities for the whole family. Enjoy a MakerSPACE, Drum Performance by La Troupe Zetwal, Planetarium shows, Science Drop-In, Family Drop-In, and Create Play. Visit the website for a timeline of events and a description of each activity.

“Fiddler on the Roof” at Paper Mill Playhouse

22 Brookside Drive, Millburn

Through January 7, Autism-friendly performance on January 6 at 1:30 PM

Cost $115+:

This beloved classic is sure to charm and captivate the entire family. The Tony Award-winning musical is set in a Russian village in the home of Tevye, a husband and father striving to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions. Directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee with the original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

New Year Family Stroll at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: Free

Bring the whole family out on this guided hike to learn about the wildlife along the trails of the GSOEC. There’s always something new to discover, no matter the season!

Outdoor Skills Family Day at Essex County Environmental Center

621-B Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Cost: $25 per person

Challenge yourself in outdoor skills! Explore animal tracks and plants, practice fire skills, and enjoy campfire-cooked treats. This activity is suitable for families.

Makerspace Saturday at the Museum of Early Trades & Crafts

23 Main Street, Madison

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Cost: Free

On the first Saturday of every month, METC hosts Makerspace, which is full of hands-on activities for kids ages 5 to 12. Build with Legos, paint, make jewelry, experiment with engineering and coding robots, and more!

65th Annual Model Railroad Show at Garden State Model Railway Club

575 High Mountain Road, North Haledon

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Adults $8 donation. Children 10 and under are free with an adult.

Visit this kid-friendly model train show this weekend. See Thomas the Tank Engine and a kiddie layout. Refreshments will be available.

Spark!Lab at Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Spark!Lab ignites ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges that tap into their natural creativity. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Reza: The Edge of Illusion at Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South Street, Morristown

Saturday at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Cost: $29-$49

Reza takes the art of illusion to new extremes, delivering incredible cutting-edge magic, masterful comedic timing, and interactive and inspirational moments in a rock concert-style show that appeals to magic fans young and old!

January Family Sundays at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE for kids of all ages and Family Drop-In for kids ages 5-12.

Nature’s Crafty Creations at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $8 per child

Nature is full of spectacular creations! Discover how the different wild animals of New Jersey get cozy for the winter, and design some of their winter bungalows! The activity includes a story and a craft.

Sensory Sunday Studio at Montclair Art Museum

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Sunday at 12:00 PM

Cost: Free with museum admission

On the first Sunday of the month, the museum offers a special hour of Sunday Studio designed for families with members on the autism spectrum or who have other sensory sensitivities. This week, artists can create abstract designs on canvas using tape resists and acrylic paint. This program is a great fit for people who learn best in smaller groups in a controlled environment with extra support. Registration is required.

The Wizard of Oz at Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South Street, Morristown

Sunday at 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM

Cost: $15-$20

This one-hour adaptation of the classic story uses a mix of actors and puppets, new songs, and favorites from the classic movie. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz. Perfect for audiences 2-7 years old.

Family Photo Scavenger Hunt at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp

Daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer



Get the family outdoors with a scavenger hunt! January’s theme is January Thaw. The first day of Spring is just over two months away, and there are already signs of it showing up at the Arboretum. Bring a camera or phone and use the clues to find everything on the list. Preregistration is required.

Newark Winter Village

162 Mulberry Street, Newark

Daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cost: Varies

This is the final weekend for Newark Winter Village. This stylish open-air festival features great food, ice skating, go-karts, and a marketplace. Enjoy some fun with the whole family. Registration is required for some activities.