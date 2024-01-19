Who’s ready for the weekend? There are some fun family events to enjoy in and around town, and we’ve rounded a bunch up for you. Check ’em out!

Lego Day at Glen Ridge Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: Free

Drop into the library this Saturday and let the kids build and create with LEGOs. The library will provide LEGO, as well as Duplos for younger children.

January Family Saturday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

January Family Saturdays feature fun activities for the whole family, including planetarium shows, creative play, science activities, and more. Visit the website for a timeline of events and a description of each activity.

Wild Animal Experts: Winter Birds at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $10 per child

Join a naturalist for this popular series and learn about the birds that choose to stick around the area during winter. This activity is suitable for children ages 6-10.

Making Potholders at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Road, Morristown

Saturday at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Using potholder looms, create your own unique potholder to use in your kitchen! This activity is suitable for ages 7 and up. Registration is required.

Winter Carnival Open House at The Goddard School

2 Seymour Plaza, Montclair

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Stop by for some carnival fun! You’ll also have the opportunity to see the school, learn about the curriculum, and meet the teachers.

Spark!Lab at Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Spark!Lab ignites ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges that tap into their natural creativity. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick

Saturday at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Cost: $15-$49

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for the whole family. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Giraffatitan, a Microraptor, and a Segnosaurus! Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure live on stage.

Maple Sugaring Demos at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Twp

Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM

Cost: $6 per person

Learn how to identify and tap maple trees, collect sap, and make real maple syrup over a wood-fired evaporator. Finish with a syrup taste test! This activity is for ages 6 and up. Preregistration is required.

Hot Chocolate Walk at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Road, Morristown

Saturday from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person.

Join Fosterfields staff on a walking tour around the farm and warm up with a cup of delicious hot chocolate. See how the farm changes when the weather gets cold.

Guitar Bob at Cedar Beans Coffee Joint

575 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: Free

“Bobstock” returns on the third Sunday of every month. Stop in for a fun, family-friendly show with Guitar Bob Messano.

January Family Sundays at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE for kids of all ages and Family Drop-In for kids ages 5-12.

Sunday Studio at Montclair Art Museum

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Sunday at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM

Cost: Free with museum admission and for members

Each Sunday, the museum hosts this fun family art-making activity inspired by current exhibitions. This week, artists can explore collage and layering techniques with paper and found images to create 3-dimensional tunnel book art. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome. Registration is required.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: Cinderella at NJPAC

1 Center Street, Newark

Sunday at 3:00 PM

Cost: $39-$79

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to NJPAC with Cinderella, one of the most beloved fairy tales of all time. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the colorful costumes, enchanting music and charming love story.