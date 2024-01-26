It’s hard to believe January is almost over, but we have one more weekend full of family-friendly fun! Check out these activities happening in and around town.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva: Pexels

Where the Wild Books Are at Montclair Public Library

50 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM

Second through fifth graders can stop by the Green Room in the Children’s Department, where teen volunteer Claudette will read different chapter books.

Family LEGO Night Challenge at Glen Ridge Public Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Register as a family team and come to the event with your own LEGOs. Participants will be given a building challenge and have 90 minutes to build their creations. A snack will be provided. Registration is required.

Monster Jam

Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette Street, Newark

Friday through Sunday, various times

Don’t miss this action-packed motorsport event, with some of the most famous trucks in the world taking center stage at the Prudential Center. See legendary Grave Digger, mighty Megalodon and more show off crazy skills, massive stunts and all-out racing.

Cats: Young Actor’s Edition at Watchung Presbyterian Church

375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield

Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Cost: $20

Set in the back alley behind a theatre, the Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night each year. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader. This performance features the NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble and features the Kitten Chorus.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Montclair Art Museum

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Cost: $7 per person or $25 per family up to 5 attendees.

Ring in Lunar New Year 2024 with AAPI at the Montclair Art Museum! Usher in the Year of the Dragon with exciting performances, local Asian food, kid-friendly crafts and activities. There will also be unique retail vendors in a night market atmosphere. Visit the website for more details.

Montclair Improv Comedy’s Kids Show

505 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Saturday at 4:00 PM

Cost: $10-$12

Montclair Film hosts Montclair Improv Comedy’s Kids Show! Geared for children 3-10 years old, this high-energy performance featuring professional improvisers will be 100% Family-Friendly (G-Rating) and absolutely hilarious! So bring the kids to an improv show, and let’s laugh together! Concessions will be available for purchase.

Around the World in 7 Tails at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts

10 Durand Road, Maplewood

Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM

Cost: $10

The Strollers will present Around the World in 7 Tails, a children’s show that takes the audience on a wild ride to learn about fables from different cultures and climates through history.

January Family Saturday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

January Family Saturdays feature fun activities for the whole family, including planetarium shows, creative play, science activities, and more. Visit the website for a timeline of events and a description of each activity.

Passaic Family Festival at Dayton Ave Educational Campus

63 Dayton Avenue, Passaic

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Cost: Free

First Lady Tammy Murphy’s Family Festivals connect families with state, county, and local resources. Children can enjoy free food, music, activities, and more while you sign up for services, get direct answers from providers, and learn more about the programs and resources available to you. There will also be a variety of information sessions held throughout the day.

Spark!Lab at Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Spark!Lab ignites ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges that tap into their natural creativity. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Puss in Boots at Studio Playhouse

14 Alvin Place, Upper Montclair

Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM

Cost: $10

Who’s the cleverest cat in the kingdom? Who else? Puss in Boots! In a delightful re-telling of the classic tale, Tom, the miller’s son, is left his father’s cat for an inheritance. The cat promises that if Tom gets him a pair of boots, he will make his fortune. This is a family-friendly performance filled with laughter and hijinks.

Family Nature Club at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Sunday at 10:00 AM

Cost: $15

Children ages 6 and up can discover the world and play WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors. This week’s theme is Snow School: Footprints!

January Family Sundays at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a Family Drop-In for kids ages 5-12 and their families, all about acts of service!