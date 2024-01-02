Founder, Candi Carter, and son Emerson. (Courtesy of We’ve Got Friends)

Candi Carter started We’ve Got Friends with the simple intention of creating a supportive space for her son, Emerson, and other teens with disabilities throughout northern New Jersey. Little did she imagine that the Montclair-based nonprofit would reach individuals around the world.

Since its founding in 2018, We’ve Got Friends has grown beyond expectations, expanding to create safe spaces for teens and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

We’ve Got Friends has groups in Montclair, West Orange, Newark, Paterson and Morristown. And thanks to virtual platforms, teens from places like Canada and St. Kitts can also participate in the hangouts from the comfort of their homes. Recently, the Montclair chapter extended its hangouts to younger kids and now has a group for the 7 to 12-year-olds. Over a slice of pizza, the kids catch up with each other to discuss their week or their favorite hobbies. The social aspect is beneficial for many of the participants. Emily Greenheim, project manager and developmental coordinator, shares that many initially shy participants become the ones who welcome other teens to the group.

We’ve Got Friends enjoyed a Giants game. (Courtesy of We’ve Got Friends)

In addition to the hangouts, various outings are offered throughout the year, free of charge. In 2023, We’ve Got Friends attended a New York Giants football game, held a tennis clinic and went pumpkin picking. Recently, the organization gets to experience a sensory-friendly performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Paper Mill Playhouse.

In order to provide experiences for participants, We’ve Got Friends relies on volunteers and donations to keep their cause active. Anyone age 12 and up can volunteer and the organization verifies volunteer hours for those who need it. We’ve Got Friends hangout in Montclair. (Courtesy of We’ve Got Friends)

Montclair residents are showing their support in various ways. We’ve Got Friends was one of the nonprofits recently nominated to be a recipient of funds raised by Rock Voices. Their community rock choir, which has a chapter in Montclair, fosters social relationships and mental health through music. On Sunday, January 14, at First Lutheran Church (143 Park Street, Montclair), Rock Voices will host an evening of music. The choir will cover songs from artists like Tina Turner, Sinead O’Connor, Elton John and many more. We’ve Got Friends will receive proceeds from a raffle at the concert. Purchase tickets here to experience a fun evening while also giving to a great cause.

We’ve Got Friends encourages everyone to get involved – either by telling a loved one with intellectual or developmental disabilities to participate, or by volunteering or donating.

To learn more about We’ve Got Friends, visit their website.