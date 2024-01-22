Kabir Moss picked up packets to run for mayor and First Ward councilor.

In a matter of weeks, Montclair will know exactly who is running for office in the May municipal election. The deadline for candidates to file petitions for nomination is Leap Day, Thursday, February 29, by 4 p.m.

Four more residents have joined a group that is growing, albeit slowly – residents who have picked up packets.

On January 12, the first packet to run in Montclair’s First Ward was pulled by Kabir Moss.

The founder of Moss Media, a public relations firm, Moss is a former deputy director of Communications with the New Jersey Senate Majority Office. His name has come up previously as a possible candidate interested in the First Ward; he picked up two packets, one for mayor and one to run for councilor in the First Ward.

On Friday, Moss said he had not yet started to collect signatures.

“I continue to go back and forth but as I haven’t seen anyone pick up packets for the First Ward, and decisions are made by those who show up, at some point you got to start showing up,” said Moss. “It’s clear that Montclair needs new leadership in the First Ward. I would like to see trust, competence, fairness and transparency restored to the Township of Montclair. We are a far cry from the state’s People’s Republic but that doesn’t mean we can’t be and that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to be a beacon of democratic values and principles in the Garden State.”

Jaime Bedrin, an adjunct professor in Montclair State University’s School of Communication and Media, picked up a packet for the Second Ward council seat. She told Montclair Local: “I’m really just weighing my options right now. I haven’t decided if I will run.” (Editor’s note: Bedrin has been a contributor at Montclair Local).

Zina Floyd, owner of Cafe Moso restaurant and president of the South End Business District, picked up packets for Fourth Ward and At Large council seats. Montclair Local reached out to Floyd but did not hear back.

Rev. Dennis L. Washington also picked up a packet, making good on an announcement he made at a Sept. 26 Montclair Township council meeting.

Rev. Dennls L. Washington speaking during public comment.

Washington, during public comment, announced plans to run for council in the 4th Ward and said to Councilor David Cummings: “I’m coming for you, sir.”

Washington, who said he had been in town for 32 years, was critical of the council. “You are the people’s servants. You’re supposed to serve the people and you’re not doing that.”

On Jan. 17, Washington picked up a packet to run in the Third Ward, not the Fourth. (if you want to find the ward you live in, there’s a map for that).

“He doesn’t know who he is coming after. He would have to run for mayor to come after me,” said Cummings on Sunday, fueling speculation that he wasn’t running in the Fourth Ward again and might be considering a mayoral run. Cummings would not confirm whether he had made a decision to run again for any council seat.