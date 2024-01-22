In a matter of weeks, Montclair will know exactly who is running for office in the May municipal election. The deadline for candidates to file petitions for nomination is Leap Day, Thursday, February 29, by 4 p.m.
Four more residents have joined a group that is growing, albeit slowly – residents who have picked up packets.
On January 12, the first packet to run in Montclair’s First Ward was pulled by Kabir Moss.
The founder of Moss Media, a public relations firm, Moss is a former deputy director of Communications with the New Jersey Senate Majority Office. His name has come up previously as a possible candidate interested in the First Ward; he picked up two packets, one for mayor and one to run for councilor in the First Ward.
On Friday, Moss said he had not yet started to collect signatures.
“I continue to go back and forth but as I haven’t seen anyone pick up packets for the First Ward, and decisions are made by those who show up, at some point you got to start showing up,” said Moss. “It’s clear that Montclair needs new leadership in the First Ward. I would like to see trust, competence, fairness and transparency restored to the Township of Montclair. We are a far cry from the state’s People’s Republic but that doesn’t mean we can’t be and that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to be a beacon of democratic values and principles in the Garden State.”
Jaime Bedrin, an adjunct professor in Montclair State University’s School of Communication and Media, picked up a packet for the Second Ward council seat. She told Montclair Local: “I’m really just weighing my options right now. I haven’t decided if I will run.” (Editor’s note: Bedrin has been a contributor at Montclair Local).
Zina Floyd, owner of Cafe Moso restaurant and president of the South End Business District, picked up packets for Fourth Ward and At Large council seats. Montclair Local reached out to Floyd but did not hear back.
Rev. Dennis L. Washington also picked up a packet, making good on an announcement he made at a Sept. 26 Montclair Township council meeting.
Washington, during public comment, announced plans to run for council in the 4th Ward and said to Councilor David Cummings: “I’m coming for you, sir.”
Washington, who said he had been in town for 32 years, was critical of the council. “You are the people’s servants. You’re supposed to serve the people and you’re not doing that.”
On Jan. 17, Washington picked up a packet to run in the Third Ward, not the Fourth. (if you want to find the ward you live in, there’s a map for that).
“He doesn’t know who he is coming after. He would have to run for mayor to come after me,” said Cummings on Sunday, fueling speculation that he wasn’t running in the Fourth Ward again and might be considering a mayoral run. Cummings would not confirm whether he had made a decision to run again for any council seat.
Great. The pre-packaged cliches. And then to leave the #1 most desired feature of good government off the list of what needs to be restored? Jeez. The 1st Ward is doomed, I tell you. We’re doomed.
Kabir Moss, according to our friend google, does an awful lot of consulting work for politicians in Trenton. Honestly, we have gone through these people that seem to have higher ambitions with Spiller and Yackobellis. Why would we possibly go down the same road with this guy? Where is Renee in all of this? Isn’t part of her job running for mayor, to put together a slate? Except for her inexperienced 3rd ward candidate, it’s crickets from Renee. Yes, we are doomed.
“At some point you’ve got to start showing up?!?” I think so many have BEEN showing up, and are upset that despite the 100% (well, maybe 95%) accurate information these taxpayers and children provide to this Council, the Council gives us all the proverbial finger (except pethaps for Bob and David)! This Council does whatever they like, because they believe they are “above the law” and have indemnified themselves, albeit with a legally flawed Ordinance. Running for political/personal gain or because “why not?” Well… yikes, right?!? We have serious issues to address – we are about to lose our AAA bond rating. This Council is spending with reckless disregard for what it actually costs taxpayers (the $60k here and $120k there, and the improper procurements ADD UP to over $1,000,000). Yes, we need a “clean” slate, but why not give Dr. Baskerville and Bob Russo credit for treading THOUGHTFULLY before making unfortunate alliances. “Political machines” aren’t supposed to be able to interfere with the smooth functioning of municipal governance under the Faulkner Act. It is a huge commitment to actuallt DO THE WORK TO save our town (as opposed to voting on contracts that 6/7 councilors didn’t have, much less read). Ask any of the women (or men) who spend 30 hours between Friday (when the Agenda goes public) to the Tuesday meeting trying to figure out what this council is really doing, asking the council to do the right thing and make the issues as clear as we are able to for each other! It’s a lot. Kudos for picking up a packet and “starting” to show up… but a much bigger shout outs to those who have BEEN showing up and are engaged citizens (even if they aren’t ready to commit to running… yet).
Chrissy,
It will fall on us to get candidates like Mr Moss up to speed. I have no doubt he can talk a good game. And I appreciate he doesn’t have his finger on the pulse of the community. Or that he is informed. He, like any prospective candidates don’t have to. It is a nice to have, but what he and other candidates have to focus on is engagement. We don’t need candidates whose high water mark of engagement is getting the 800+ or 1,300+ number of signatories for their petition for office. We need candidates that actually put engagement first. If they engage, we will tell them what is important to us.
Who exactly is part of the Neighborhood Advisory Network? I ask because they are selecting the ward resident representatives for the Vision Zero Taskforce. I want to ask them at what point will they appoint a 1st Ward representative now that we are 1/3rd the way through the Taskforce term? Are they not seeing people are injured and an unfortunate few dying? Can this anonymous group do this one thing for the community? OK, maybe two, Can I actually be told when I can attend a Taskforce mtg? Forget the Taskforce – can the Council tell me who is on each of their advisory committees, and where & when they meet? Maybe the Council will have a brainstorm and use their advisory bodies to be available for public engagement? Maybe you will understand the public a little better.
Maybe the next Council will resume ward community meetings where the agenda is actually open to the voters and not preset by the host? Or maybe the Council will hold a monthly Town Halls devoted to…wait for it…public input… from those that don’t have Stakeholder status?
Or, real out of the box engagement might include our Township CEO (aka the Township Manager) having quarterly Town Halls to discuss what he is up to and what we might want to share? I’m not asking for a State of The Town thingy. But, maybe something that has a forward-leaning element to the discussion? We used to call it a “heads-up” or a courtesy read-in.
As an aside, we followed the MPD’s directive not to leave keys in our cars, to lock our cars, and to lock our homes. Now what is their advice when they are casually breaking down our doors & windows to get to the keys and stealing an occasional down jacket and millions annually in property costs lost (ok, mostly cars)?
We have endured an increasing narrowing engagement sluice where, as individuals, we get our 2 and/or 3 minutes of one-sided engagement at vastly different point in the evenings, twice a month.
We don’t get remote public comment.
For any candidate thinking about running, I suggest you put how you will encourage, invite, provide engagement opportunities to the widest possible pool of townsfolk who, when the mood strikes us, is ready to engage… without jumping through hoops. Not only engage with the Council, but more importantly a forum to engage, unscripted, with their fellow public. Wow! What a concept! Townsfolk talking directly to other townsfolk!
It is really not that hard once you begin engaging.
