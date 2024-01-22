Players at the Pickleball Palace.

Winter, with snow and bitter cold temperatures, present a confounding predicament for pickleball players or those looking to pick up the popular sport. Like the U.S. postal system neither rain, nor snow, nor heat, nor gloom of night can keep a pickleballer from pickling. Whether you’re looking for clinics, lessons, leagues, or open play, several indoor options can be found in Montclair and nearby, with even more facilities scheduled to open later in 2024.

Montclair Pickleball

Launched in 2021 by two young Montclairions, Montclair Pickleball has grown from clinics and lessons at area tennis courts to three locations across the state. Co-founders Aaron Reznik and Matt Slowinski began their pickleball academy on their home turf but quickly expanded to Bergen and Atlantic counties. Soon the pair plan to open a new indoor/outdoor facility in Roseland.

Originally, the two had hoped to open the Roseland facility this winter, but delays in permitting and approvals derailed those plans. Reznik and Slowinski switched gears and found other local indoor facilities to hold their programs over the winter months.

“No matter what, Montclair Pickleball runs year-round, indoor and outdoor pickleball programs,” Reznik said, adding that they serve every level of player, including clinics for high-level players.

“We’re both pro players,” he said, adding that he and Slowinski lead their highest-level clinics and have six coaches that are pro-level players as well. “I don’t think high level clinics are being offered the way they’re being offered with us anywhere else.”

As seasoned tennis players, the two picked up the sport quickly. They began playing senior year of college and by the summer after graduation in 2021 they offered their first pickleball clinic. Drawing on their experience teaching private tennis lessons throughout high school, Reznik and Slowinski wanted to expand their offerings and run their tennis academy, launched with summer camps during Covid, on a larger scale.

By 2022 the childhood friends ran a tennis academy, a separate pickleball academy, and soon the pair would launch a website devoted to pickleball attracting over a 100K followers as well as their own pickleball facility in Roseland with nine courts, slated to open this spring.

Montclair Pickleball

“At the latest we definitely want to have an indoor season in that facility next year,” Reznik said.

Get Playing Indoors

Currently, Montclair Pickleball offers morning and evening programs for kids and adults at three area locations: Montclair Central Presbyterian Church, Clifton Sports and Fitness Club, and Wayne Indoor Tennis Club. Depending on skill level and personal availability, players can select a clinic at one of the three locations. Six-week packages as well as single-day sign-ups are available, but as with all indoor pickleball locations spots are limited.

Visit montclairpickleball.com to view offerings and sign up.

Pickleball Palace

Sari Friedman Lee and Rebecca Lederman were among the first to bring a pickleball academy to New Jersey, well before most in the state had even heard of it. Introduced to the sport in 2016, the pair decided by the fall of that year they had to start a business simply for the purpose of never being without a place to play.

Despite their immediate fervor, Lederman initially had to be convinced play. That first time, though, is all it took. “I was hooked.”

Then, as so many do, Lederman set about enlisting friends. Lee was her first recruit.

The pair quickly went about forming their business, and in 2018 Pickleball Palace was born.

In 2019 the Palace found a permanent home in the West Orange Tennis Academy, and this spring the two plan to open an indoor facility exclusively for pickleball in Whippany.

As a woman-owned business, they are unique in the field. And at Pickleball Palace, it works to their advantage.

The pair remember their early experiences on the court, when players weren’t always so welcoming. As strong players with tennis backgrounds, the two held their own, but those experiences informed how they run their academy now.

“People are very nervous to show up and play, especially a lot of the women and a lot of our clients,” Lee said. “They’re looking for a controlled, safe environment, and we provide that. We make sure that everyone at every level is comfortable.”

“We pride ourselves on the environment we’ve built,” Lee continued. “We really strive to create a community feel for people.”

As a training facility, Pickleball Palace has clinics running from morning until night. “We’re booked with instruction,” Lee said. “A lot of other places have one or two clinics a day.”

Get in on the Action

Pickleball Palace currently runs clinics, private and semi-private lessons, play with a pro, leagues, and open play on four indoor courts and, in the nicer weather, eight dedicated outdoor courts.

The winter session is already in progress, but players don’t need to wait until the next session to register. Plenty of spots open up during the week. The best way to take advantage of available spots is to open an account on their court scheduling system and check back regularly. With an account, players are automatically added to the mailing list and will receive registration notifications for upcoming sessions.

Pickleball Palace plans to open their new Whippany location in April 2024. For devoted players (who isn’t?) making the trip to a dedicated pickleball facility with seven individually fenced indoor courts, a viewing mezzanine, a party room, a 2,400 square foot lobby, a pro shop and a changing room with shower might just be living the pickleball dream.

Visit pickleballpalacenj.com to learn more and sign up. Pickleball Palace