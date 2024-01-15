A father and daughter cross Midland Avenue with their sled on Jan. 29, 2022. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday evening to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Township of Montclair is actively preparing for the anticipated snow and mixed precipitation. The advisory predicts total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Advisory Details:

What: Snow and mixed precipitation

Total Accumulations: 2 to 4 inches of snow, light glaze of ice

Affected Areas: Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York

Timing: From 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

Impacts: Slippery road conditions, affecting the morning commute

Preparedness Actions: Residents are urged to exercise caution and slow down while traveling. The Township’s salt crew is diligently preparing for the storm. The salt shaft is full, and the crew is scheduled to begin salting roadways at midnight to proactively address potential icy conditions.

Additionally, the Township’s snow crew is on standby for tomorrow morning, equipped and ready to engage in snow-plowing operations to ensure the safety and accessibility of our community. Sub-freezing road temperatures are expected to allow snow accumulation overnight.