Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar and Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar are located at 1109 Broad Street, Bloomfield. (FANNY’S)

Bloomfield offers many food establishments that make you say “Yum!” The latest additions to Broad Street’s growing culinary corridor —Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar and its connected Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar — have added something new to the town’s culinary scene.

Fanny’s brings a chic cocktail lounge vibe and serves creative, contemporary Italian-inspired dishes. Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar is a bakery with a little something extra – liquor. Both are the latest creations of the 5LC Group, who run the popular Brookdale Restaurant & Bar just down the street. These two establishments are taking a big swing at livening up the local nightlife, and, for the most part, they succeed.

Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar

While The Brookdale has a more casual sports bar atmosphere, with plenty of TVs, trivia nights, and occasional live music, Fanny’s offers a more sophisticated environment to enjoy a drink, a bite, and catch up with friends.

Faanny’s is open daily from 5–11 p.m. Be advised that on Friday and Saturday nights, it gets a bit “night clubby,” starting as early as 5:30 p.m. Typically, the hours between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. when families come to feed the kids, get out and have some quality time together, then head home to settle in for the night. Mom, Dad, grandparents, the kids – table for six, please! This was the exact scene on a recent Saturday. The restaurant was packed with families, but the music was loud and pumping at 5:30 p.m. and getting louder as the hours ticked away, which may not be the family dinner you want.

Harissaa charred carrots, eggplant parm and baked clams are creative classics at Fanny’s (FANNY’S)

Food

Although there are many Italian restaurants in our area, Fanny’s stands out by updating the classics and adding some culinary twists to make it interesting. Its tagline is “Old School, New School Italian.”

Fanny’s whipped ricotta crostone (MARY CONNOLLY)

I was particularly intrigued by the “Snacks” and “Shareable” menu items. Whipped ricotta on toasted bread drizzled with hot honey ($12), the tantalizing Tuna Crudo with blood orange and crispy capers ($19), the spicy Baked Clams with nduja sausage and lemon ($18), and the big, spongy wedge of focaccia studded with olives from Ladyfingers bakery ($5: note: this version is not available at the bakery).

We also tried the Eggplant Parm ($22) from the “Substantials” category, a generous portion with a gooey, melted texture and zesty tomato sauce that could easily serve more than two people. In addition, there were fresh pasta dishes, “Cold Greens, a.k.a salads ($14), and intriguing vegetable options like the Harissa Charred Carrots with oregano oil, crème fraiche, pickled fennel, and hazelnuts ($12).

Cocktails

“Two Yutes” is made with Empress gin, St. Germain, strawberry and lime. (FANNY’S)

Fanny’s cocktails are clever, tasty, and have cheeky names referencing Jersey mafia movies. The “Funny How” cocktail ($14) is made with Tito’s, St. Germain, Prosecco, lemon, honey, and basil. The “Now Yous Can’t Leave” cocktail ($13) contains Bailey’s, Fernet and espresso. “Two Yutes” is made with Empress gin, St. Germain, strawberry and lime. My personal favorite is the “Never Go Against The Family” cocktail ($14), made with blanco tequila, amaretto, tart cherry juice, lime and agave. The charming bar team is accommodating and happy to tweak these drinks to your liking or make a classic, ice-cold gin martini. They also have wine and beer on the menu if you prefer.

Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar

The decor and the goods are sweet at Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar. (MARY CONNOLLY)

Next door to Fanny’s is Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar. This is not your typical bakery. In addition to having a liquor license (shared with Fanny’s), its menu offers sweet, savory, edgy and fun offerings. The decor is aptly sweet, with yellow and blush-colored banquettes shaped like ladyfingers.

Bakery

Limoncello Ccheesecake, cheesecake pops, and a fun-to-go box at Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar. (MARY CONNOLLY)

Ladyfingers serves up a variety of goodies such as cheesecake pops, massive donuts, fudgy brownies, giant biscuits seasoned with everything bagel seasoning, and cupcakes, to name a few. The “Toasties” are slabs of toasted bread loaded with toppings. Choose lox and caper cream cheese, whipped ricotta, pesto and a fried egg, or smashed avocado and street corn. If you’re feeling indulgent, go for the Taylor ham & cheese stuffed focaccia topped with a fried egg.

Toasties, donuts, and more at Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar. (MARY CONNOLLY)

Bar

Cocktails at Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar. (MARY CONNOLLY)

Like Fanny’s, the craft cocktail menu here also features drinks with fun names. The “Let’s Get Fizz-Sicle,” made with Aviation gin, lemon, lime, cream and orange soda, may remind you of St. Joseph’s children’s aspirin from your childhood, but in a good way. Try “Lips Like Sugar,” made with Casamigos Reposado tequila, Campari, lime, agave, and orange for a more sophisticated drink. If you’re a coffee lover, Ladyfingers features a full craft coffee bar with their own special blend of coffee created in collaboration with Montclair’s Java Love Coffee Roasting Co. Since it’s a bar, you can add a shot of Bailey’s!

Ladyfingers is a great spot to bring the kids, or to grab a pastry on your way to work, have a catch-up session with a friend over coffee and sweets, or a nightcap with donuts before heading home. And the best part? It’s open all day long! You can stop by anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday.

Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar | Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar: 1109 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ.

Street parking in front, lot in back.

www.fannysitalian.com / Follow Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar on Instagram @ladyfingersbakeryandbar.

