Latinos of Montclair and Montclair Art Museum will host the first community Día de Los Muertos celebration and community altar on Thursday, November 2.The celebration will mark the conclusion of Latino Heritage Month, and the theme for this year is “Para La Cultura/For the Culture.”

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is an ancient celebration observed throughout Mexico, as well as in Central American, South American and European regions. During the holiday, people remember and honor their ancestors and deceased loved ones. Indigenous observance of the days of the dead in the Americas pre-dates the arrival of the Spanish. To absorb indigenous communities and traditions into Catholicism, the Spanish blended indigenous observances, such as the festival honoring Mictecacihuatl (lady of the dead), with the Catholic holidays of All Saints and All Souls Day. Today, this important holiday is observed annually on November 1 and 2.

“Our goal is to invite all community members to celebrate with us and contribute to Montclair’s first Dia de los Muertos community altar as a representation of our collective diversity and community culture.” Latinos of Montclair

Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and contribute to the community altar by sharing a photo of a passed loved one. The event will feature performances by Montclair State University’s Cali School of Music, El Cuarteto SIBONEY, the renowned GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Real de Mexico de Ramon Ponce, Drums of Thunder, and AGNYC Entertainment.

Families can also enjoy children’s art activities, a community altar guided tour in Spanish and English and docent museum exhibit tours. Tortas Lokas, Latin Bites and Mezoco food trucks will be on-site to serve Mexican and Caribbean food along with several local vendors and community organizations, including Montclair State University Sigma Delta Phi, El Color De México, TeeRico, Solano Exp and Jam + Rico.

“We’re very excited to be partnering again with Latinos of Montclair and welcome this vibrant community to the Museum as we celebrate Dia de los Muertos.” Ira Wagner, executive director of Montclair Art Museum.

Día De Los Muertos “Para La Cultura” Community Altar + Celebration

Thursday, November 2, from 5–9 p.m.

Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

The community celebration is free with a suggested donation of $10 per family or $5 per individual. Register for tickets here.

