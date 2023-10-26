Lamp for Haiti vaccination clinic. (Courtesy Lamp for Haiti)

The news from Haiti these days is dominated by photos of gang violence and stories of kidnappings, leaving little room for coverage of the heroic efforts of community organizations staying the course of providing health care, food and other essentials for the suffering citizens of this beleaguered island. However, right in our backyard, created 18 years ago by a Montclair resident, Dr. James Morgan, is Lamp for Haiti, an organization fighting to assist some of the poorest families on the planet.

The organization is based in Montclair, New Jersey, but has its health center in the middle of the tiny dilapidated houses of the Cite Soleil shantytown on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It is home to people living on the very edge of survival. Easily preventable illnesses can kill any of these men, women, and children anytime, leaving their families even more destitute.

Lamp for Haiti nutrition clinic. (Courtesy Lamp for Haiti)

The health center is open daily, staffed by two (soon three) doctors and fourteen support staff—all Haitian—and all committed to this demanding and often dangerous work. It provides examinations by physicians, lab work, and medicine for all who come. Specialized services include X-ray, EKG, a women’s health program, a child nutrition program, a community health worker program, a school sponsorship program and an array of supplementary services and programs that respond to ever-present crises and the community’s needs.

Lamp for Haiti doesn’t receive government funds or large grants. It depends on the generosity of caring individuals. With only one full-time and one part-time position in the U.S., the vast majority of donations go directly to those who need it. Partnerships with global health organizations allow the organization to access large amounts of medicine and other supplies for free, multiplying the value of donations.

Here in New Jersey, a group of volunteers assists with fundraising, keeping the organization’s expenses down. A Haitian-American board directs activities with wisdom and an unwavering focus on the organization’s goal: to help the poorest. Lamp for Haiti founder Dr. James Morgan. (Courtesy Lamp for Haiti)

Dr. James Morgan notes, “The spirit that is Montclair is rooted in creative, effective approaches aimed at addressing contemporary challenges. It is no wonder that Lamp for Haiti has such strong local support. I hope that many will continue to come out to our events and continue to show that same impactful spirit!”

To support Lamp for Haiti and learn more about its programs, initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.lampforhaiti.org.