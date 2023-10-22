Elizabeth Joan Smith, a longtime employee of the Montclair YMCA and a lifelong advocate for inclusion, died unexpectedly in Montclair on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. She was 46.

Ms. Smith, known affectionately as Betsy, was part of the fabric of the Montclair community. She worked for the Montclair YMCA for more than 25 years, where her smiling face was the first to greet members entering the facility.

She was an entrepreneur and sold her handmade greeting cards at The General Store at Cornerstone in Upper Montclair.

She was an activist for inclusion her entire life, an advocate for people with Down Syndrome.

Ms. Smith served on multiple boards, including the New Jersey Coalition for Inclusive Education and the Yogi Berra Museum. She spoke throughout the country, including before members of Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of inclusive education. She and her mother, Joan, were founding members of NJCIE and enriched the lives of countless families.

She brought enormous amounts of joy to her family. Her E.Q. [emotional intelligence] was astounding. She loved to dance, listen to music, go shopping and spend time with her family. Each morning, she would start the day watching “Good Morning America” on television, which informed her worldview in conversations with family, friends and colleagues.

She will be remembered for her warm hugs, funny sayings and ever-positive attitude. She lived her life trying always to be courageous and kind.

Ms. Smith is survived by her mother, Joan; her siblings, Kitty (Bud), Todd (Doris), Steve (Kathy), Pete (Lisa) and Bridget; nephews, Reilly (Shawna), Chris (Becca), Bryan (Kristen), Ryan (Liz), Connor (Ally), Matthew (Madeline), Stefan (Nikki) and Owen; niece, Natalie, and a large group of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends throughout the country. She was a beloved great-aunt to Levon, Norah, Will, Harlow, Jolene, Caroline and Kennedy, and cat-mom to Rihanna. She was predeceased by her father, Murray.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St. Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at St. James Episcopal Church, 581 Valley Road.

Donations can be made to NJCIE, njcie.org.