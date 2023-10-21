Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Bloomfield Police Chief George Ricci announced that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Bloomfield that left one woman dead.

On Friday, October 20, at 7:25 p.m., police were notified of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street in Bloomfield.



The pedestrian, Nelly Fernandez, 60, of Bloomfield,was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.