Watchung Booksellers kicks off November with a series of author visits. The events will feature a diverse range of authors, including Jonathan Conyers, Kim Coleman Foote and Katy Hessel.

Jonathan Conyers, “I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here”

After his profile was featured on Humans of New York, Jonathan Conyers’s story went viral. The kid who went from struggling to read to being a breakout star on his high school debate team, thanks to a life-changing friendship with his transgender debate coach, captured the heart of America. In “I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here,” he shares his incredible journey and introduces us to the people, especially teachers, who changed his life. Booklist calls it “a moving story about finding your supporters and building your future.”

Wednesday, November 1, at 7 p.m.

The event is free and will be held at 54 Fairfield Street.

Register at watchungbooksellers.com/events.

Kim Coleman Foote, “Coleman Hill,” in conversation with Dionne Ford, “Go Back and Get It.”

“Coleman Hill,” the debut novel from Kim Coleman Foote, is the exhilarating story of two American families whose fates become intertwined in the wake of the Great Migration. Braiding fact and fiction, this stunning biomythography draws from the author’s own family legend of life in New Jersey, alongside historical records and fervent imagination.

“Once in a while, a writer comes along with a brilliance that stops the breath. Kim Coleman Foote is that writer.” Jacqueline Woodson, National Book Award-winning author of “Red at the Bone“

Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

The event is free and will be held in The Kids’ Room at 44 Fairfield Street.

Register at watchungbooksellers.com/events.

Montclair Art Museum Presents author Katy Hessel, “The Story of Art without Men”

In conjunction with its exhibition “Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale,” the Montclair Art Museum will host Katy Hessel for a book talk and signing.

Katy Hessel is an art historian, broadcaster, curator, and the author of The Story of Art without Men, a New York Times and international Bestseller, and winner of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022. During her talk, Hessel will highlight the powerful and long-overlooked stories of women and gender non-conforming artists from all over the world.

Copies of “The Story of Art Without Men” will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of Watchung Booksellers, for the signing to follow the discussion. The Museum will close to the general public at 4 p.m., but event attendees are welcome to view the galleries prior to the lecture.

Sunday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m.

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Tickets can be purchased at montclairartmuseum.org.