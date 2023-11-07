Aging In Montclair invites the community to join an engaging and insightful panel discussion on “A Journey into Retirement: Transitioning from Full-time Work into a Fulfilling Life in the Arts.” The event will take place on November 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Montclair Art Museum’s Leir Hall, located at 3 South Mountain Avenue.

Penny Carey will moderate the discussion and feature a panel of accomplished individuals who have embraced retirement as an opportunity to explore their creative interests. These panelists include Bernard Beck, a businessman and author; Jessica de Koninck, a lawyer and poet; Steven Kushner, a rabbi and photographer; Nancy Le Roy, a diplomat and actor; and Dr. Gail Winbury, a psychologist and artist.

RSVP: aginginmontclairAIM@gmail.com

For more information: 973-707-5088