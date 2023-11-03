Name: Amy Putman

Where do you live? Montclair.

When did you move there? 1999 – we moved from the city with two children.

Where did you grow up? Brookline, Massachusetts.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m a collage and mixed media artist with a focus on creating socially conscious art. After graduating from Syracuse University, I moved to New York City for a design job at ABC Television, which led to a 17-year career as a creative director at CBS News. While at CBS I became an activist and helped Donna Dees found, launch, and brand the Million Mom March. This formed the foundation for my interest in the intersection of art and activism. I hope to create art that can engage and change the conversation. In 2023, I opened my studio at Manufacturers Village Artists in East Orange, an amazing community of 65 artists. We just had our annual Open Studios event over the weekend which was fantastic! You can see work on my website and on instagram @amyputman.art.



Coffee, tea or … ? Why have one vice when you can have two? Coffee in the morning – tea in the afternoon!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Not overscheduling. Allowing time to be spontaneous. Getting to my studio. Trying to get my outdoor cat to come inside.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? So many to choose from! Marcel Bakery and Kitchen for breakfast or lunch and anywhere I can park and get into with family and friends on the weekend.



What’s on your nightstand? Lamp, wedding photo, an X-Acto knife and cutting board because you never know when the mood will strike to cut up a magazine.



What are you listening to? “Art & Cocktails” podcast with host Ekaterina Popova artist and founder of Create! Magazine. I’m a news junkie, so that’s usually on in the background. A variety of music when I’m in my studio.

What are your current indulgences? Saying yes to causes and non-profits. I’m a trustee of the Montclair Art Museum, Trust for Trauma Journalism, SKIP of New York, Jewish Women’s Foundation of NJ, Co – Founder of New York Collage Ensemble, and Peer Group Co- Chair of Artist and Talent for The Impact Guild

What talent would you most like to have? Being in multiple places at once. Cooking without a cookbook. Cooking with a cookbook.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)? The Montclair Art Museum. We are so lucky to have a world class art museum right here in town offering incredible exhibitions, art classes and workshops for all age groups, and free family and community events. Same with Montclair Film! Don’t take these gems for granted. Sign up for their mailing lists – become a member!



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? Did you hear? The price of her artwork just went through the roof!