The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a homicide of an infant who was found abandoned in South Orange a day after Thanksgiving 37 years ago. Photos of the towel, the table runner, and the wicker basket provided by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office

On the morning of November 28, 1986, sanitation workers found the baby atop a trash can behind an apartment building at 5 Cottage Street in South Orange. The body was wrapped in a towel and a yellow table runner and placed in a wicker picnic basket, which was left on the trash can. The white male baby weighed five pounds and still had his umbilical cord. Detectives intend to use DNA evidence and genetic databases to identify the parents or relatives of the baby, but they ask the public’s assistance in solving the case. Photos of the towel, the table runner, and the wicker basket are above. Investigators suspect the basket may have been bought from a local store.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about the case to please call its tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or email HomicideTips@njecpo.org. The information can be kept confidential.