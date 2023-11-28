From classical to contemporary, Nutcracker to hip hop, and orchestra to film, there’s a holiday show for everyone, both locally and at larger area venues. Make a plan to make memories with someone or give the gift of tickets.

A Chanticleer Christmas

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Thursday, November 30, 7:30 PM

Hailed by The New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus,” Chanticleer is a Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer is known as “an orchestra of voices,” and has become one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world. Tickets start at $30.

2023 Annual Handel’s Messiah Concerts

First Congregational Church (40 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair)

Saturday, December 2, 7 p.m.

Join EHCS for a classical masterwork; Hanel’s Messiah! A presentation of Messiah’s Christmas portion, with our illustrious choir & four brilliant soloists, accompanied by the Ebony String Quartet. Tickets are $25.

A Magical Cirque Christmas: A Holiday Variety Show

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown)

Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Embrace the holiday spirit with A Magical Cirque Christmas, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted and filled with holiday cheer by world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Tickets are $39-$69.

Christmas with Rockapella

Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University (300 Pompton Road, Wayne)

Saturday, December 2, 8 p.m.

The original pitch-perfect a capella superstars! Rock – like you’ve never heard it before. Astonishing full-band sound of “contemporary” a cappella, Rockapella shows audiences the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. Tickets are $35-$45.

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker

BergenPAC (30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood)

Saturday, December 2, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker is the longest-running original professional production in the state. This beloved annual tradition has enchanted youngsters and grown-ups alike in Englewood, NJ since 1986. Tickets are $35-$65.

Shining Stars Christmas Spectacular

Union County Performing Arts Center (1601 Irving Street, Rahway)

Saturday, December 2, 7 p.m.

Come and celebrate with Shining Stars, a talented cast of performers with special needs whose energy and passion light up the stage! In their 11th year, Shining Stars Network is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that creates opportunities in the performing arts for individuals with special needs. Tickets are $15-$35.

Montclair Early Music: Feliz Navidad

St. James Episcopal Church (581 Valley Road, Montclair)

Sunday, December 3, 3 p.m.

Featuring Christmas music and traditions of Spain & Latin America, including Spanish Christmas Carols for audience participation. Reception following with Spanish delicacies.

Highlights include Galician gaita (bagpiper) John Milan with dancers performing Muiñeira, Dr. Jason Priset, Co-Director of Collegium Musicum and faculty at Montclair State University, will perform on Renaissance Lute, and Vocal Ensemble featuring Soprano Louisa Valentín. This is a family-friendly event with a storyteller, a juggler and more.

Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour 2023

BergenPAC (30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood)

Monday, December 4, 8 p.m.

The sound of Kenny G’s saxophone is as iconic as his curly coif; indeed, both are instantly recognizable. He’ll return to bergenPAC to play his beloved holiday hits and other fan favorites from his incredible catalog. Tickets are $49-$99.

Il Divo – A New Day Holiday Tour

BergenPAC (30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood)

Tuesday, December 5, 8 p.m.

“A New Day Holiday Tour” will feature the group performing holiday classics that include “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and more, in addition to songs from their vast catalog.

Il Divo: A New Day Holiday Tour

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown)

Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

The Illusionists

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Thursday, December 7, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with The Illusionists’ Magic of the Holidays, a show packed with sophisticated illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle that will blow your mind. Tickets are $49-$89.

Vienna Boys Choir

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick)

Friday, December 8, 8 p.m.

The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries. Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and, of course, holiday favorites. Tickets are $29-$69.

Seton Hall University Annual Winter Concert

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.

A staple of the holiday season, the Seton Hall University Chorus, Concert Band, and Chamber Choir present their annual winter concert.

The Irish Tenors – 25th Anniversary: A Family Christmas

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown)

Saturday, December 9, 8 p.m.

The Irish Tenors — Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan, and Declan Kelly — have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene. Tickets are $49-$99.

Bloomfield Chorale: Comfort & Joy Holiday Concert

Watchung Presbyterian Church (375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield)

Saturday, December 9, 3 p.m.

Welcome Christmas! Holiday Concert & Carol Sing

Glen Ridge Congregational Church (195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge)

Sunday, December 10, 3 p.m.

The Glen Ridge Choral Society will perform the classics of the season and invite the audience to sing along to a few favorites. They’ll feature a live orchestra, children’s choir, bell choir, and more. The event is free, but an optional donation is collected.

Christmas with The Celts

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Sunday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas with The Celts performs a wonderful combination of timeless ancient Irish Christmas carols and lively Irish dance with modern contemporary songs but with Irish instrumentation. New Christmas hits, Celts original, and fresh Irish dance tunes are added to the show each year, so no two performances are the same. Tickets start at $29.

Girl Named Tom – One More Christmas Tour

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown)

Sunday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the 2021 winner of The Voice, performing music from their album, One More Christmas, and other favorites! Girl Named Tom’s sound is built on the heartfelt voice of Bekah Grace and her two brothers’ beautiful sibling harmony. Their homegrown style combines the classics (Joni Mitchell; Crosby, Stills & Nash) with pop artists of today (Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adrianne Lenker) and their own original material, including their recent single, “What a View.” Tickets are $39-$69.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick)

Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday celebration for over 35 years. Grammy® Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects to create the perfect intimate setting. Tickets are $49-$129.

New Jersey Ballet: The Nutcracker (A Sensory-Friendly Performance)

Union County Performing Arts Center (1601 Irving Street, Rahway)

Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Ballet: The Nutcracker, a beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancers and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. Sensory Friendly Theatre (SFT) is a series of live performances specially designed and adapted for children with autism and similar sensory sensitivity. Attendees can expect relaxed lighting and sound along with other adjustments and supportive services during Sensory Friendly performances.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

BergenPAC (30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood)

Wednesday, December 13, 8 p.m.

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Tickets are $45-$105.

Christmas in Killarney

Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union)

Thursday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.

From the producers of Rockin’ Road To Dublin comes the new sensational Christmas Season musical, Christmas In Killarney, An Irish Christmas Celebration. Set in Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish’ way, where many of our Christmas traditions originated. Tickets are $39-$75.

A Live Conversation with Chevy Chase Following a Screening of Christmas Vacation

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Friday, December 15, 8 p.m.

This special screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation includes a live conversation with none other than “Clark Griswold” himself. Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni share behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of the movie, and answer questions about Chase’s career, including SNL and Caddyshack. Tickets are $39.50-$95.50.

Nefresh Mountain: Love & Light

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Friday, December 15, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with Nefesh Mountain! This New York-based progressive Bluegrass band has been hailed as one of today’s formative boundary-pushing groups in American Roots music. Tickets start at $31.

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker with New Jersey Symphony

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown)

Friday, December 15-27, 13 Performances

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker is the longest-running original professional production in the state. The production debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given approximately 800 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and over a million viewers. New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker at MPAC will feature the New Jersey Symphony. Tickets are $39-$79.

The Nutcracker: American Repertory Ballet

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick)

Friday, December 15, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Celebrate American Repertory Ballet’s annual Nutcracker tradition with your family featuring a live orchestra and choir! This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle toy soldiers and larger-than-life mice, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. Tickets are $29-$69.

Frosty: A Musical Adventure

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Saturday, December 16, 1 p.m.

A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life! Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the Season is Love. This show is recommended for ages 5-11. Tickets are $20.

The Nutcracker: The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Sunday, December 17, 3 p.m.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine’s holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this special matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov’s magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and more.

Ana Gasteyer

Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside)

Sunday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

Ana Gastyer is perhaps best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live, but Gasteyer is also a highly accomplished singer and songwriter. This winter she’ll embark on a Christmas tour in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals. Tickets are $65-$85.

Top of the World: A Carpenters Christmas Show

Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University (300 Pompton Road, Wayne)

Sunday, December 17, 7 p.m

The Carpenters created some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time, including “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “Yesterday Once More.” Enjoy a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits as well as holiday favorites like “Merry Christmas Darling” while sharing the backstories behind the music. Top Of The World is the world’s premiere tribute to The Carpenters. Tickets are $40-$55.

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker and the New Gring Suites

Morris Museum 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Sunday, December 17, 3 p.m.



The Water Gap Jazz Orchestra returns to the Morris Museum to perform Duke Ellington’s iconic Nutcracker Suite and their very own Grinch Suite! This 17-piece big band is comprised of the highest caliber professional musicians in the tri-state area and is joined by vocalist Nancy Reed and Duke Ellington’s grandson, Edward Ellington II to narrate. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members).

A Holiday Gospel Concert: Featuring Broadway Inspirational Voices

South Orange Performing Arts Center (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange)

Thursday, December 21, 8 p.m.

In 1994, more than 32,000 people died from AIDS or AIDS-related complications in the U.S. Many of those deaths came from within the Broadway community. As Broadway grappled with the loss of an entire generation of artists, Tony and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, and music director Michael McElroy (founder of the Broadway Inspirational Voices) envisioned an organization where professional artists would come together and volunteer their gift to provide comfort, joy, and the promise of a better day. BIV’s diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception. Tickets start at $25.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Union County Performing Arts Center (1601 Irving Street, Rahway)

Thursday, December 21, 7 p.m.

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppet gang, along with Academy Award Winner Michael Caine as Ebeneezer Scrooge. The movie will be preceded by an organ concert of holiday favorites played on our “Biggest Little Wurlitzer” one half hour before the movie begins. The classic Max Fleischer cartoon short Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will be shown before the film. Tickets are $8.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Saturday, December 23, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

NJPAC’s original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky’s ballet with supercharged hip-hop choreography. A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, sets the mood as our guest MC. Tickets are $49-$79.

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Saturday, December 23, 3 p.m.

Join the acclaimed New York-based troupe for a festive Kwanzaa celebration that combines traditional West African and neo-African dance, hip hop, ballet, contemporary modern dance and martial arts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark)

Tuesday, December 26, 7 p.m.

This vibrant holiday spectacular wraps an imaginative Broadway-style production around a fantastical circus. Experience aerial acts, jugglers, acrobats, singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, reindeer and so much more.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick)

Friday, December 29, 8 p.m.

This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.