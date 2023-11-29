Montclair residents are decking the halls and opening their homes to support Montclair High School’s Project Graduation 2024 fundraiser—Holiday House Tours!

On December 15, tour seven festively decorated homes. Enjoy refreshments and performances from The Passing Notes, an MHS acapella group.

Tickets are limited, so buy your tickets soon! Once purchased, ticket holders will receive information about each home on the tour and the location of The Passing Notes. All proceeds go to the MHS Class of 2024 Project Graduation fund.