Humane Montclair is organizing its annual Fur Drive for Wildlife during the month of November. Do you have a fur jacket, coat or stole that you can donate?

Playing and cuddling in natural fur reduces stress and helps rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife. There are wildlife rehabilitators all across the country who care for rescued rabbits, foxes, bobcats, bears, deer, and more who use natural fur for bedding to get the animals ready for release back in the wild.

“Last year’s fur drive was so successful we sent approximately 35 furs to wildlife centers in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. And we continue getting furs donated all year long,” says Annette Batson, founder of Humane Montclair. This year, furs will be sent to rehabilitators in Colorado and Nebraska.

Drop off furs and a small donation to help with shipping costs to L&B Healthy Pet Market (15 South Fullerton, Montclair) or contact Humane Montclair at 973-746-4399 for a local pickup or drop off.