Open Book/Open Mind: Lisa Belkin, “Genealogy of a Murder” in conversation with Christina Baker Kline

On Saturday, November 18, at 4 p.m., Montclair Public Library will welcome Lisa Belkin, a former New York Times journalist, to discuss her latest book, “Genealogy of a Murder,” a true crime account of three families whose paths collide one summer night in 1960 with the murder of a police officer, with bestselling novelist Christina Baker Kline.

Lisa Belkin’s many roles at The New York Times included national correspondent, medical reporter, contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine and creator of both the Life’s Work column and the Motherlode blog. She has served as a senior columnist at the HuffPost and chief national correspondent for Yahoo News. Belkin is the author of three books, including “Show Me A Hero,” which was made into a David Simon HBO miniseries with the same title. She teaches narrative nonfiction writing and reporting at the Columbia University School of Journalism.

Christina Baker Kline is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including “The Exiles,” “Orphan Train,” and “A Piece of the World.” She is published in 40 countries. Her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award, and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections. She is a former longtime resident of Montclair.

Belkin and Kline’s conversation on “Geneology of a Murder” is part of Open Book / Open Mind, our popular, long-running literary conversation series. After the discussion, audience members will participate in a live Q&A session with the author. A book signing with Watchung Booksellers will follow the event.

Details

Open Book/Open Mind: Lisa Belkin, “Genealogy of a Murder” in conversation with Christina Baker Kline

Saturday, November 18 at 4 p.m.

MPL Auditorium, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Registration is required. Sign up online here.