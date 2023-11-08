Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’s time to start thinking about gift shopping for your loved ones. Instead of hitting the big-box stores and shopping online, support your local community and find unique gifts at holiday boutiques, markets and festive fundraisers!

These holiday events offer one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for spreading cheer and supporting small businesses and nonprofits.

Sustainable Holiday Fashion Show & After Party presented by Sofistafunk & Loop

Kick off the holiday season with a playful evening of fashion and fun at Loop! From the Global Market to Montclair – they’ll bring you Sofistafunk’s latest fashion trends. Enjoy mocktails, light apps, and a holiday market with local area vendors for early holiday shopping.

Saturday, November 11, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Loop, 80 Maple Avenue, Montclair

Tickets are $25 + processing fee and include mocktails, light apps, and attendance to the gift market.

Tiny Gallery Holiday Art Sale

The Tiny Gallery will host its first Tiny Holiday Art Sale! Shop original works, prints, stationery, and more by Tiny Gallery artists Paula Stark, Erika Bleiberg, Tracey Diamond, Joan Park, Debbie Galant, Jen Hager, Kendra Shedenhelm, Yana Rodin and more. Wine, cider, and treats too! Plus, bring a photo of your pet and go home with a portrait at the live miniature pet portraits pop-up.

Sunday, November 12, 1–4 p.m.

8 Stanford Place, Montclair

Free to attend





Deck the Halls: Sparkling Holiday Boutique and A Silver Night

Van Vleck’s annual fundraiser promises a bounty of gorgeous items to dazzle everyone on your holiday gift list. The Fundraiser party—A Silver Night—will be a spectacular evening with a raffle of designer jewelry and more, plus a silent auction with items and experiences you will want to win.

Holiday Boutique: Free to attend, Thursday, November 16, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Member’s event 6:30—8:30 p.m. / Friday, November 17, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. / Saturday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair

A Silver Night: Tickets are $250+

Swedish Christmas Fair

SWEA’s annual Swedish Christmas Fair offers a great selection of food, crafts, and unique gifts, like handmade Swedish Christmas decorations, linens, and wooden items, plus a variety of cheeses, herring, and other Swedish delicacies as well as home-baked goods (bread, cookies, and cakes) are available for you to buy. A highlight of the fair is the beautiful Lucia pageant and her choir singing and lightening up the holiday season.

Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Commonwealth Club, 26 Northview Avenue, Montclair

Donation to attend: $2

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland at the Wellmont Arts Plaza is a full day of festivities and holiday shopping! Over 60 small businesses will participate with holiday gift specials and giveaways, and the first 100 visitors will receive a shop small tote bag courtesy of American Express. Enjoy live performances by Jazz House Kids, Vanguard Theater Company, Arthur Murray Dance Studio and Kassaye Selassie. Also, enjoy visits by special guests, family activities and the Wellmont Plaza tree lighting.

Saturday, November 25, 12:30–6 p.m.

5 Seymour Street, Montclair

Free to attend

Rebel Holiday Market

Rebel Hair Studio in Nutley is hosting a festive Rebel Holiday Market! Shop from a curated selection of talented artists, permanent jewelry, clothing designers, and makers showcasing their unique creations. There will also be treats and refreshments, music and more to enjoy!

Sunday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

174 Bloomfield Avenue, Nutley

Free to attend

Art Uncorked

Montclair Art Museum is hosting a festive evening of fizzy and fun cocktails, tasty hors d’oeuvres, music by DJ Keeys and a one-of-a-kind art auction—where you can mix and mingle with the artists, hear about their inspirations first-hand and then place a bid on their artwork.

Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. Guests can visit MAM’s galleries from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with ticket purchase.

3 South Mountian Avenue, Montclair

Tickets are $100+ per pair

MHS Project Graduation Winter Bazaar

Get your holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for a great cause! Shop dozens of vendors, snack at food trucks, and pick up poinsettias, baked goods and spirit wear, too!

Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Montclair High School, 141 Park Street, Montclair

Free to attend

Flower Power Flea Market’s Merry Marketplace

Flower Power Flea Market will host its first-ever Merry Marketplace! Shop small for the holidays with 35 local vendors, Cozz Coffee will be serving up hot cups of Joe, flash tattoos + tooth gems, vegan treats, a photo booth, and more.

Sunday, December 3, from 1-6 p.m.

The Annex, 22 Frink Street, Montclair

$5 entry online or cash only at the door



Glen Ridge Holiday Market

Kick off your holiday shopping season at the GRHS Holiday Market! Featuring a wide variety of vendors, there is something for everyone. The cafe will be open, and gift wrapping will be available!

Sunday, December 3, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Glen Ridge High School gym, 200 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Free admission (donations welcome)