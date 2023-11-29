“The Christmas Menorahs: How A Town Fought Hate” by Dr. Janice Cohn

As the holiday season approaches, the 30th-anniversary reissue of “The Christmas Menorahs: How A Town Fought Hate” by Montclair-based psychotherapist Dr. Janice Cohn brings a timely reminder of the power of unity.

First published in 1995, “The Christmas Menorahs” recounts the inspiring true story of Billings, Montana, in 1993, where the community stood united against hate during the holiday season. A Black church, a Native American family, and Jewish families became the targets of intimidation by white supremacists. When a brick shattered the window of 6-year-old Isaac Schnitzer, who had proudly placed a menorah for Hanukkah on his sill, the surge in violence reached an intolerable level.

Religious and community leaders, law enforcement, the local newspaper and concerned residents united in action. The Billings Gazette published a full-page menorah with a message of solidarity that readers could post in their own windows. Ten thousand people put menorahs in their windows that holiday season to show they would stand together against hate and bigotry. The impact was profound, and the hate speech and acts of intimidation eventually ceased.

This appeal appeared in the Billings Gazette in December 1993. It is estimated that it was displayed in tens of thousands of homes, houses of worship, schools, and businesses throughout the town. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Janice Cohn)

Cohn was inspired to write “The Christmas Menorahs” after reading a 1994 article in The New York Times. She traveled to Billings, Montana, to learn more. Initially intended for children, the book has proven inspirational for people of all ages. Convinced that the story remains as timely today, Cohn chose to reissue the original book. This edition has additional material to motivate all of us to become upstanders in the face of injustice.

“It’s not important that people buy my book,” says Cohn. “But, what is important is that people, especially young people, know these stories.” “Young people are surrounded by so much news of hate and violence these days—two wars are happening. They are exposed to this day after day, and it takes a toll,” adds Cohn. She emphasizes the urgency of spreading stories that counteract the prevalent negativity.

Cohn says that at its heart, her book tells the story of upstanders. “It’s a story of what people can do against hate.” “And there are many things that can be done,” she adds.

“I think it is important to emphasize how local news can act as a moral compass for a community. Local papers face many challenges, and we forget how important news can be for a community,” said Cohn.

“The Billings Gazette was pivotal in what happened,” adds Cohn. “Their reporting spread the word and inspired community members to show solidarity.” During an interview for the documentary on the story, the editor of the Billings Gazette said “Just a tiny candle we lit. It wasn’t much, but it was something.”

Cohn loves that quote and says she often wonders, “Just think of what could happen if our town, and every town, lit a candle.”

Just think, indeed.