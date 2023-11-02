Montclair Police officers responded to The Meat Locker on Sunday (October 29), on a report of a physical altercation. Front door security reported that two couples got into a physical altercation outside of the venue. Security was able to separate the parties. One of the involved couples fled the scene, got into a vehicle, and left the area. The second couple (suspect one: female and suspect two: male) lingered in front of the venue to obtain some of their items that were scattered from the altercation. Suspect two left on foot briefly and returned with two additional males (suspect 3 and suspect 4) wearing ski masks. They approached the front of the venue and began harassing the patrons and causing a disturbance. Security began to escort suspects 2, 3 and 4 away from the venue. A verbal altercation ensued, and one staff member was struck in the face by one of the suspects. A second physical altercation ensued between all parties. Security reported that suspect #4 took a step back from the altercation and took out a black handgun from his waistband. The suspects fled on foot north on Park Street to an awaiting vehicle. The suspect vehicle was a newer two-door white Nissan Altima with tinted windows and black rims bearing a possible NJ registration.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter.

Motor Vehicle Crime

October 24, 2023 (Union Street): The complainant reported that his backpack was stolen from his work truck at some point between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. The bag contained clothing, medication, and a checkbook.

Suspicious Incident

October 25, 2023 (Westview Road): The residents reported that at approximately 2:50 AM, they heard someone pulling on the handle to the rear door of the residence. The doors were locked, and the suspect(s) were unable to make entry. They were unable to describe the suspect(s) or in which direction they fled.

Burglary

October 26, 2023 (Bloomfield Avenue) Residents in an apartment building on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair reported that on four separate occasions between October 26, 2023, and October 30, 2023, an individual had been entering the common area of the apartment building and attempting to gain access to the wall-mounted mailboxes.

The suspect, make is described as 6’00”-6’02” tall, thin build, in his late teens or early twenties. He was observed wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black bubble vest, blue/white/black sweatpants. In a second incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, and mask.