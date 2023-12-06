The finished path (view from below). The finished path (view from above).

Where a hard-packed dirt slope existed, long used as a cut-through between buildings, Montclair High School students now have a curving gravel path flanked by native plants and ornamental grasses.

The area improvement was the vision of a Montclair HS senior, Kieran McCann, who led the effort as part of his Eagle Scout project for Troop 12 Montclair.

Kieran was clear from the beginning he wanted his project to benefit Montclair High School. His principal, Mr. Freeman, requested help with an unsightly dirt area in front of the school’s side entrance. Once a grassy lawn, over time, it had turned into a dirt area, which then turned to mud in the rain. Students would slip and slide down the hill, tracking mud into the school, creating an additional risk of falling.

Addressing the issue involved many steps: creating a new design for the area; gaining approval and support from his school, town and troop; raising funds to pay for the materials and equipment; coordinating with local suppliers and leading and executing the project to completion.

Montclair HS senior Kieran McCann (dumping the wheelbarrow) led the effort as part of his Eagle Scout project for Troop 12 Montclair.

Eagle Scout project for Troop 12 Montclair, Sunday Crew. The beginning of the building process. The project was assisted by members of the recently formed female scout troop.

Over the course of three days in November, Kieran led a group of approximately 16 scouts and 8 adults to build the path and garden. The project required excavating a trench for the path, which involved breaking up the hard-packed, rocky and root-filled soil; fastening metal edging to give the path strength and shape; shoveling and compacting 10 tons of stone dust and gravel into place; leveling the surrounding earth; planting; mulching and seeding. Among the Troop 12 participants were MHS students Mikey H., Ian M., Liam V., Cooper B., Henry H., Rafael B. and Ilan B. They were joined by several others, including MHS seniors Andrew P., Max K. and Sitara M., and scouts from Troop 12B, a recently formed female scout troop.

The new path and garden achieve the critical goals of beautifying a neglected part of the property and providing a safer, cleaner passage for students and faculty.

The project cost approximately $2,000, paid for through fundraising and a generous match from a local fund.