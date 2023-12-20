Vaccines can help protect you from respiratory viruses. Photo by RF._.studio: Pexel

This holiday season, share gifts and good cheer between you and your loved ones, but be aware that it’s also peak season for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and other respiratory viruses, such as the flu and the COVID-19 virus.

This week alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 3.1% increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19. Cases for RSV are reaching pre-pandemic levels after extremely low numbers in 2020 and 2021. Dr. Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and professor in the Department of Public Health at Montclair State University, said RSV cases were “artificially low” because of social distancing and more people wearing masks. “We weren’t out and about, and we were being particularly careful with the most vulnerable in our communities, which were the very young and the very old.”

Though anyone can get RSV, children and seniors are more susceptible to the virus due to their weakened immune systems. Silvera said for most people, the virus will cause mild cold-like symptoms, but children and seniors can face more severe outcomes of the virus.

This summer, the Food and Drug Administration approved Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody that can be administered to newborns and “infants born during or entering their first RSV season,” and children up to the age of two. Unlike a vaccine, Silvera said an antibody, like Beyfortus, helps the body gain immunity to a virus. Beyfortus falls into the category of “passive immunity,” which means the antibody is made for the disease rather than an “active immunity,” which requires your body to build up the antibodies either by administering a vaccine or through natural immunity.

“You’re not necessarily creating new antibodies, but they are there. So when you become exposed, there’s an immediate reaction,” Silvera explained. Because Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody, it would only require a singular dose that, according to the FDA, would provide protection throughout the whole RSV season.

As an epidemiologist, Silvera recommends seniors and particularly infants receive their RSV immunization and that everyone should look into receiving a booster for COVID-19. A flu vaccine, Silvera said, is recommended every year, but surprisingly less than half of adults get a flu shot.

Tina La Gala, MS, RN, NJ-CSN, supervisor of nursing services for the Montclair Public Schools, said the district is continuing to follow all health guidelines from the CDC, the New Jersey Department of Health and the Montclair Health Department, not only during flu season but throughout the school year. “As always, we stress the importance of good hygiene practices, such as regular hand-washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, keeping children home when sick and calling healthcare providers. As another intervention, we report all outbreaks to the Montclair Health Department,” Gala said.

Silvera recommends the same advice for children and adults. “The best way to protect ourselves from respiratory illnesses is to have people who are sick not spread them,” she said. Silvera encourages individuals to wear masks if they are sick and have to go out, and to let in more fresh air indoors despite cold weather. “Whenever possible, crack a window. It might make things a little cooler, but having a flow of air so we’re not having all of our breath and everything we’re exhaling, like our respiratory droplets, staying in the air longer,” she said.

One of the greatest gifts you can give this season is thinking of others.

“If you’re not feeling well, don’t assume it’s allergies. Don’t assume it’s ‘just a cold.’ When we say things like that, it may be ‘just a cold’ for you, but that could cause severe illness in somebody who is more susceptible or immunocompromised,” says Silvera. “I think we just need to be really mindful of protecting other people in our community.”