More than ever, shopping locally and with intention and compassion can make a positive impact on our lives. Humane Montclair scoured some of local shops to create their second annual gift guide that will pay large dividends in the karma bank and delight everyone on your list.

The General Store at Cornerstone Montclair

198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair
Added Bonus: Curbside Pickup or Free Local Delivery [at checkout] 

“How To Be A Vegan And Keep Your Friends”Book ($19.99)
Montclair Holiday Ornament ($14)
Spongelle Snow Body Wash Buffer ($8)
Bourbon Cedar Exfoliating Soap ($8)
Fine Stout Shave Brush ($28)
Bourbon Cedar Deodorant ($8)

Urban Outfitters

20 South Park Street, Montclair

Gourmand Eau De Parfum Fragrance ($25)
“Bad Manners: Hungry As Hell: Meals To Live By, Flavor To Die For: A Vegan Cookbook” By Michelle Davis & Matt Holloway ($26.99)
BYOMA Brightening Holiday Bauble Gift Set ($10)
Revolution Beauty X Emily In Paris 12-Day Advent Calendar ($55)
Mele & Co. Dana Vegan Leather Travel Jewelry Box ($52)
The Flat Lay Co. Jelly Open Flat Box Cosmetic Bag ($23)
Dr. Martens 1460 Vegan Crushed Velvet Boot ($170)

Nouvelle Boutique

629B Valley Road, Montclair

Lavender Brown Vegan Leather Top ($189)
Love Token Black Vegan Leather Jacket ($179)

Anthropologie

470 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Easy Vegan Christmas ($32.50)
Maeve Faux Leather Moto Gloves ($38)
Caudalie Vinotherapist Replenishing Vegan Body Butter ($38)

Giftbar

465 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Vegan Not Vegan Flash Card Game ($14)
Vegan Fast Food book ($25)
The Jetsetter $59)
Milk Chocolate Vegan Chocolate Bar ($5)
Pilgrim’s Vegan Pomade  ($26)
Double Choc Chip Vegan Cookie Baking Mix in A Bottle ($26)

The Eclectic Chic Boutique

547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Vegan Leather Memory Wire Bracelet  ($25)

Jafajems

622 Valley Road, Montclair

Recycled Woven Bags
Birthstone Necklaces

Watchung Booksellers

54 Fairfield Street, Montclair

Thrifty Vegan ($24.99)
Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds ($40)
The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook ($34.99)
Vegan, at Times ($29.99)

Montclair Book Center

221 Glenridge Avenue, Montclair

BabyCakes Covers the Classics: Gluten-Free Vegan Recipes from Donuts to Snickerdoodles ($12.50)
The Get Healthy, Go Vegan Cookbook ($9.50)
The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet ($10.50)
Vegan Holiday Kitchen ($12.50)

Amanti Vino

30 Church Street, Montclair

Barry Family Cellars – ‘Four-Track Demo’ Red Blend 2021 ($24.99)
Gulp Hablo – Garnacha 2022 ($12.99)
Osmote – Cabernet Franc 2021 ($24.99)

L&B Healthy Pet Markets

15 S Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Bocce’s Oven Baked PB Banana ($9.99)
Canada Pooch Harness Puffer ($75.99)
Canada Pooch Hooded Schaket ($69.99)
Bocce’s Crispies Peanut Butter & Blueberry ($9.99)

Gift Ideas for the Family

YMCA of Montclair Family Passes
  • YMCA Family Pass – $110
  • Montclair Art Museum membership- $75-$150
  • Vanguard Theater membership- $275-$1500

Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Java Love Coffee Club subscription – $35+
Paper Plane Coffee Co. gift card – $10+

Unwind 2020

Curbside pickup or drop off with promo code: FREESHIP

Scented Candle ($40)
Signature wine bottle vases ($24)
Reed diffuser ($48)

Dry Good Refillery

193 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

Sustainable Home Starter Kit ($54.99)
Self Care Love gift box ($65.99)

Shoprite

1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield

Baking A Difference, Packaged Treats ($11.99)
So Delicious Coco Whip Dairy Free Coconut Whipped Topping ($4.89)
Califia Farms Holiday Nog Seasonal Almond Milk Egg Nog  ($4.99)

