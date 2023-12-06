More than ever, shopping locally and with intention and compassion can make a positive impact on our lives.
Humane Montclair scoured some of local shops to create their second annual gift guide that will pay large dividends in the karma bank and delight everyone on your list.
198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair Added Bonus: Curbside Pickup or Free Local Delivery [at checkout]
“How To Be A Vegan And Keep Your Friends”Book ($19.99)
Montclair Holiday Ornament ($14)
Spongelle Snow Body Wash Buffer ($8)
Bourbon Cedar Exfoliating Soap ($8)
Fine Stout Shave Brush ($28)
Bourbon Cedar Deodorant ($8)
20 South Park Street, Montclair
Gourmand Eau De Parfum Fragrance ($25)
“Bad Manners: Hungry As Hell: Meals To Live By, Flavor To Die For: A Vegan Cookbook” By Michelle Davis & Matt Holloway ($26.99)
BYOMA Brightening Holiday Bauble Gift Set ($10)
Revolution Beauty X Emily In Paris 12-Day Advent Calendar ($55)
Mele & Co. Dana Vegan Leather Travel Jewelry Box ($52)
The Flat Lay Co. Jelly Open Flat Box Cosmetic Bag ($23)
Dr. Martens 1460 Vegan Crushed Velvet Boot ($170)
629B Valley Road, Montclair
Lavender Brown Vegan Leather Top ($189)
Love Token Black Vegan Leather Jacket ($179)
470 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair
Easy Vegan Christmas ($32.50)
Maeve Faux Leather Moto Gloves ($38)
Caudalie Vinotherapist Replenishing Vegan Body Butter ($38)
Giftbar
465 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair
Vegan Not Vegan Flash Card Game ($14)
Vegan Fast Food book ($25)
The Jetsetter $59)
Milk Chocolate Vegan Chocolate Bar ($5)
Pilgrim’s Vegan Pomade ($26)
Double Choc Chip Vegan Cookie Baking Mix in A Bottle ($26)
547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair
622 Valley Road, Montclair
Recycled Woven Bags
Birthstone Necklaces
54 Fairfield Street, Montclair
($24.99) Thrifty Vegan
($40) Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds
($34.99) The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook
($29.99) Vegan, at Times
221 Glenridge Avenue, Montclair
BabyCakes Covers the Classics: Gluten-Free Vegan Recipes from Donuts to Snickerdoodles ($12.50)
The Get Healthy, Go Vegan Cookbook ($9.50)
The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet ($10.50)
Vegan Holiday Kitchen ($12.50)
30 Church Street, Montclair
Barry Family Cellars – ‘Four-Track Demo’ Red Blend 2021 ($24.99)
Gulp Hablo – Garnacha 2022 ($12.99)
Osmote – Cabernet Franc 2021 ($24.99)
15 S Fullerton Avenue, Montclair
Bocce’s Oven Baked PB Banana ($9.99)
Canada Pooch Harness Puffer ($75.99)
Canada Pooch Hooded Schaket ($69.99)
Bocce’s Crispies Peanut Butter & Blueberry ($9.99)
Gift Ideas for the Family
YMCA of Montclair Family Passes
YMCA Family Pass – $110
Montclair Art Museum membership- $75-$150
Vanguard Theater membership- $275-$1500
Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Java Love Coffee Club subscription – $35+
Paper Plane Coffee Co. gift card – $10+
Curbside pickup or drop off with promo code: FREESHIP
Scented Candle ($40)
Signature wine bottle vases ($24)
Reed diffuser ($48)
193 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair
Sustainable Home Starter Kit ($54.99)
Self Care Love gift box ($65.99)
1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield
Baking A Difference, Packaged Treats ($11.99)
So Delicious Coco Whip Dairy Free Coconut Whipped Topping ($4.89)
Califia Farms Holiday Nog Seasonal Almond Milk Egg Nog ($4.99)
