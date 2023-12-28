Immaculate Conception junior Camile Wiley (left) makes a move by IHA’s Tess Gambale (12). Immaculate Conception girls basketball defeated Immaculate Heart, 54-39, on Dec. 26 at Kennedy High School in Paterson. The Lions opened the new 2023-24 season with a 5-0 record. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Immaculate Conception girls basketball team saw its state playoff hopes go up in smoke last March in devastating fashion.

The Lions lost 55-49 to Morris Catholic in the Non-Public North B state title match where Immaculate Conception was only down a bucket in the final minute but could not finish the deal. “It was still a two-point game with a minute left, and we had the ball,” said Lions head coach Jimmy Kreie.

This season the Lions are committed to complete the task of a state title and have started out on fire with a 5-0 record after defeating a tough Immaculate Heart, 54-39, at the Kennedy Lady Knights Holiday Showcase on Dec. 26. One of the victories was a 68-55 victory over University who Immaculate Conception defeated in last year’s Essex County Tournament title game. The Lions and University also were co-champs of the Super Essex Conference American Division title.

Kreie believes the team will only get better as the season goes along.

“I feel we are starting to figure out how each other plays,” said Kreie, whose team was 22-6 last season. “We have new pieces this season.”

The top player back this season is junior Nila Giraud, who Kreie believes is the best forward in the state. Giraud was an All-Super Essex Conference American Division first team player last season.

The 2023-24 Immaculate Conception team also has the return of junior Camile Wiley and senior Brenae Jones. Both were named to the All SEC American second team for the 2022-23 season.

In addition, the Lions have several transfers that are the new ‘pieces’ Kreie mentioned.

Immaculate Conception freshman Iyanah LaFontant (right) battles for the ball against IHA’s Sofia Valente (42). (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

With the closing of the sister high school, Immaculate Conception of Lodi, the Lions received two quality players, both seniors, Mia Lewis and Zya Washington. And the Lions also added more transfers, sophomore Lena Most and sophomore Nilah Rivera from Dwight-Englewood and Saddle River Day respectively. Another addition, sophomore London Caldwell, is sitting out the first 30 days of the season after transferring from St. Benedict’s.

The biggest hole to fill this season is that of graduated senior Tyonna Bailey, one of the top players in the state who is playing at St. John’s University this season.

Giraud knows that there is more pressure on her this season to lead the team. “I know I need to step up more because we lost a big piece in our offense,” said Giraud who led the Lions with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over Immaculate Heart.

Giraud said the team has gelled very well so far with the new players on the floor.

“So far we are doing very well,” said Giraud. “We have a lot of transfers coming in and I think we are doing good with them. Our team has a lot of energy so it’s easy (for the new players) to fit in this year.”

She also knows what the key ingredient will be to get over the top and bring home a state title. “I would say our chemistry,” said Giraud. “If we keep good chemistry, we can go far.”

Along with Giraud, Wiley, Jones, Most, Lewis and senior Renee Anglin have been in the mix of the starting five. Anglin and senior Indie Lee were part of the All-American honorable mention list for the 2022-23 season.

Kreie said one of the pluses this season is the depth on the team where he has utilized up to a dozen different players on the floor.

“We play fast and are ridiculously athletic 1 through 12 and we play hard,” said the Immaculate Conception head coach. “And it doesn’t stop when we go to the bench. That is the biggest compliment I get from all the colleges sitting here and watching us play. We are deeper this year. We are much more athletic one through five.” Immaculate Conception sophomore Lena Most (11) is on the guard against IHA’s Gianna Modina (2). Immaculate Conception girls basketball defeated Immaculate Heart, 54-39, on Dec. 26 at Kennedy High School in Paterson. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Along with the SEC schedule, Immaculate Conception will be well tested for the county and state tournaments with a tough schedule including games against teams from Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, and Arizona.

Immaculate Conception Girls Basketball Schedule

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Dec. 30 Paul VI, 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4 West Orange

Jan. 6 St. Francis (Georgia)

Jan. 7 Legacy Early College (South Carolina), 9 a.m.

Jan. 9 Columbia

Jan. 12 Shabach Christian Academy (Maryland)

Jan. 13 Hazel Green (Alabama)

Jan. 15 Desert Vista (Arizona) 1 p.m.

Jan. 18 Mount St. Dominic

Jan. 20 Rutgers Prep, 3 p.m.

Jan. 23 at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28 at St. John Vianney, TBA

Jan 30 Newark Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Trinity Hall, 11 a.m.

Feb. 6 at Columbia

Feb. 13 Newark Central

Feb. 20 at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.