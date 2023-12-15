Representatives from the nonprofits awarded grants joined the steering committee of Impact100 Essex to celebrate at a recent event.

Impact100 Essex announced that three Essex County nonprofits are the recipients of its 2023 Equity Grants: SHE Wins Inc., AAPI Montclair, and Keys 2 Success.

With over 170 members, Impact100 Essex is a collective philanthropic group founded and funded by women in Essex County. For the past three years, in response to research showing a discrepancy in funding to BIPOC-led nonprofit organizations, Impact100 Essex’s Equity Grants have provided unrestricted funds to small BIPOC-led nonprofits.

A’Dorian Murray-Thomas, Founder and Executive Director of SHE Wins Inc., a leadership initiative for girls in Newark, receiving a $15,000 grant, said, “We are honored to be a recipient of this Equity Grant. When you invest in the hearts and minds of young women today, you invest in a better tomorrow for us all.” While inclusive of all girls, SHE Wins Inc. primarily aims to serve girls affected by inner city violence.

Amber Reed, President of AAPI Montclair, which received a $10,000 grant said, “AAPI Montclair is excited to put this Equity Grant to work advancing racial justice through education, advocacy, and other grassroots efforts powered by New Jersey’s 1+ million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. This is not a time for any community to be left sitting on the sidelines.”

Jee-Hoon Krska, Executive Director of Keys 2 Success, also a recipient of a $10,000 grant, said, “The Impact100 Essex grant gives Keys 2 Success the coveted recognition for our efforts to fight for justice and equity in education.” She added, “We bring quality music education to students, starting in Pre-K, in Newark neighborhoods needing arts programs. We drive equity by reversing the traditional teaching model – using a mobile classroom Piano Bus.

Impact100 Essex announced these grants at a Newark celebration on Giving Tuesday. Sunita Chaudhuri, Co-Chair of Impact100 Essex said “It was joyous to see our members come together, on Giving Tuesday, to celebrate these recipients and to hear directly from them on the tremendous work they are doing.”

Impact100 Essex is open to new members. The organization enables members to amplify their philanthropic giving and learn about nonprofits in their own community. Impact100 Essex grants are funded by gifts of $1,100 per member, per year. The organization awards a $100,000 Impact Grant each year, three Equity Grants and several smaller grants. For more information, visit www.impact100essex.org.