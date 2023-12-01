Get ready to light up the night because Chanukah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 7, and lasts until the evening of Friday, December 15!
We’ve put together a roundup of local events so you can join in the festivities, light the menorah and celebrate the season with your community.
Glen Ridge Menorah Lighting
Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m.
Borough Hall, 825 Bloomfield Avenue, Glen Ridge
The Borough of Glen Ridge’ invites the community’s tree and menorah lighting dual ceremony. Gaslamp Players will perform. After this Sunday’s ceremony, the menorah will go dark until December 7, when the first “candle” will be lit for the first night of Hanukkah. The subsequent candles will be lit on the ensuing nights of Hanukkah.
Free to attend
West Orange Menorah Lighting
Thursday, December 7, 4 p.m.
Town Hall, 66 Main Street, West Orange
The Township of West Orange invites the community to join Mayor McCartney for the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony!
Free to attend
Bnai Keshet’s Latkepalooza
Friday, December 8, 6–8 p.m.
Bnai Keshet, 99 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair
Bnai Keshet’s annual Latkepalooza returns with lots of latkes made by “The Men Who Cook” group, Sufganiyot, dreidel games, crafts for kids and much more! Bring your own Chanukiah/menorah to participate in the group candle lighting.
Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to noon
J MetroWest, 760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange
Join a fun-filled Hanukkah Family Celebration with candle making, crafts, games, storytime, and more!
$36 a child, register here
Montclair Chanukah Fest & Grand Menorah Lighting
Monday, December 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Wellmont Arts Plaza, 5 Seymour Street, Montclair
Enjoy an evening of light, unity & solidarity at a community menorah lighting! Enjoy a Laser Light Show, a performance by Rogers Park, hot latkes & doughnuts and a fire truck gelt drop! The festive community event is hosted by the Chabad of Montclair, The Wellmont Theater and Pinnacle.
Free to attend. RSVP here.
Little Falls Menorah Lighting
Monday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial Park, Willmore Road, Little Falls
The Township of Little Falls invites the community to enjoy a night full of music, hot drinks, latkes, cookies & donuts at its Menorah Lighting ceremony with Rabbi Mayer Gurkov at Memorial Park!
Free to attend.