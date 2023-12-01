A dreidel dances on stage as the Maccabeats perform at Montclair’s 2022 celebration. (KATE ALBRIGHT/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Get ready to light up the night because Chanukah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 7, and lasts until the evening of Friday, December 15!

We’ve put together a roundup of local events so you can join in the festivities, light the menorah and celebrate the season with your community.

Glen Ridge Menorah Lighting

Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m.

Borough Hall, 825 Bloomfield Avenue, Glen Ridge

The Borough of Glen Ridge’ invites the community’s tree and menorah lighting dual ceremony. Gaslamp Players will perform. After this Sunday’s ceremony, the menorah will go dark until December 7, when the first “candle” will be lit for the first night of Hanukkah. The subsequent candles will be lit on the ensuing nights of Hanukkah.

Free to attend

West Orange Menorah Lighting

Thursday, December 7, 4 p.m.

Town Hall, 66 Main Street, West Orange

The Township of West Orange invites the community to join Mayor McCartney for the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony!

Free to attend

Bnai Keshet’s Latkepalooza

Friday, December 8, 6–8 p.m.

Bnai Keshet, 99 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Bnai Keshet’s annual Latkepalooza returns with lots of latkes made by “The Men Who Cook” group, Sufganiyot, dreidel games, crafts for kids and much more! Bring your own Chanukiah/menorah to participate in the group candle lighting.

Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to noon

J MetroWest, 760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Join a fun-filled Hanukkah Family Celebration with candle making, crafts, games, storytime, and more!

$36 a child, register here

Montclair Chanukah Fest & Grand Menorah Lighting

Monday, December 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Wellmont Arts Plaza, 5 Seymour Street, Montclair

Enjoy an evening of light, unity & solidarity at a community menorah lighting! Enjoy a Laser Light Show, a performance by Rogers Park, hot latkes & doughnuts and a fire truck gelt drop! The festive community event is hosted by the Chabad of Montclair, The Wellmont Theater and Pinnacle.

Free to attend. RSVP here.

Little Falls Menorah Lighting

Monday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, Willmore Road, Little Falls

The Township of Little Falls invites the community to enjoy a night full of music, hot drinks, latkes, cookies & donuts at its Menorah Lighting ceremony with Rabbi Mayer Gurkov at Memorial Park!

Free to attend.