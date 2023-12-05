The Montclair School District public pre-k program has a new name and a mascot.

The Montclair School District has announced another expansion of its public Pre-K program, now called Mini-Mounties. Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, classrooms will increase from 11 to 19 students. Six locations are currently participating.

The Mini-Mounties program also has a new webpage, as well as a platform for the enrollment process.

The District is happy to announce the further expansion of our Preschool Program which will now be known as Mini-Mounties. For the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, we are increasing classrooms from 11 to 19, and you can find all pertinent information on the new webpage. Most importantly, the new webpage provides a user-friendly platform for announcing the 2024-2025 enrollment process for the Mini-Mounties program. This includes application, detailed program and registration information, enrollment timeline, and eligibility criteria. We invite all preschool eligible families to explore the registration section: Mini-Mounties Pre-K, Montclair’s Public Preschool Program to access program details and submit applications.

The district will host the first virtual information session on December 13 at 6 p.m. Questions for the session may be sent to minimounties@montclair.k12.nj.us by December 11.