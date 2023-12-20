Jessica and Ben stand next to their display at a pop-up shop outside of Montclair Book Center. (Photo by Ivana Ragusa)

Montclair State University’s School of Communication and Media students present their “Day in the Life of Montclair” project. As part of their Intro to Photojournalism course, led by Professor Thomas Franklin, students were tasked with capturing feature photos of Montclair residents in various settings—from streets to serene parks and downtown shops to clubs and holiday celebrations.

Through this immersive experience, students not only honed their photography and storytelling abilities but also developed a deeper sense of connection to their community.

The resulting images offer a unique glimpse into the diverse facets of Montclair and its residents.

Women and children gather around an arts and crafts table for children to color while they wait for Santa to arrive for the Christmas tree lighting. The Uptown business district hosted an evening of holiday festivities on Tuesday night on the Lawn of the St. James Church (Photo by Devin Castillo)

A long line to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on the front lawn of St. James Church. The Uptown business district hosted an evening of holiday festivities. (Photo by Irish Maliborski)

Tenor Rebecca Freeman wears rainbow-colored earrings in support of the LGBTQ+ community during the “Singing With Pride Concert” at the Union Congregational Church. (Photo by Sal DiMaggio)

A crowd gathers in front of the stage next to the large Menorah at the Montclair Chanukah and Menorah Lighting Fest at the Wellmont Arts Plaza in Montclair. (Photo by Kyle Goldware)

Madison Guy of Montclair, N.J. waits under the sign at the Upper Montclair train station on Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Sal DiMaggio)

Ellen Lovitz, Anne Gelman and Janice Rosenman of Montclair, N.J. sit on a bench with Rosenman’s dog. (Photo by Sal DiMaggio)

One of the seeing eye dogs sits at attention at the Seeing Eye Event held at Watchung Park in Montclair. (Photo by Ava Firmani)

Alvaro Hornos, Jacob Jaureguie and Alejandro Reyes of Public Disturbances perform at The Meatlocker, a small venue on Park Street. (Photo by Sean Kuhn)

Dancing at The Meatlocker, an all-ages space on Park treet in Montclair. The venue hosts punk, grindcore, metal and other genres. (Photo by Sean Kuhn)

A Montclair resident presents a rent control argument during a recent township council meeting. (Photo by Irish Maliborski)

Mariah Ayscue, wearing an elaborate headpiece is a local artist from Montclair who frequents the Montclair Farmers Market at Walnut Street Station. (Photo by Irish Maliborski)

unners in the Tom Fleming 2K Run line up for the start of the race. The Ashenfelter 8K Classic & The Tom Fleming 2K runs are held each year on Thanksgiving morning, and proceeds help fund the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation. (Photo by Irish Maliborski)

Andre Manzi, the manager of Applegate Farm, hands a black raspberry and orange pineapple ice cream cone to a customer. (Photo by Billy Pinckney)

Jawanza of Passaic plays tennis at Mountainside Park on Thursday afternoon with a friend.(Photo by Billy Pinckney)

Jessica and Ben stand next to their display at a pop-up shop outside of Montclair Book Center. (Photo by Ivana Ragusa)

An unidentified man walks past Montclair Book Center, a fixture in the downtown Montclair scene since late 1984, which sells new and used books. (Photo by Markell Robinson)

Zane Keyes, owner of Keycuts, cuts Desh Amila’s hair while chatting with Zach Ciliotta-Young in his barbershop in Montclair’s South End. (Photo by Stefano Pizapio)

Oreo, a fixture at Keycuts Barbershop, hangs with some customers in Zane Keyes’ barbershop in Montclair’s South End. (Photo by Stefano Pizapio)

Pete Vera gets his hair and beard trimmed in Zane Keyes’ the Keycuts in Montclair’s South End. (Photo by Stefano Pizapio)

Charley Hall sweeps the hair off the floor of Keycuts barbershop in Montclair’s South End. (Photo by Stefano Pizapio)