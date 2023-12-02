

Watchung Booksellers welcomes Marc Chiusano, author of The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, in conversation with journalist and presidential historian Jonathan Alter on Thursday, December 6 at 7:00 in The Kids’ Room at 44 Fairfield St. Chiusano is a Long Island reporter who has been following US Representative George Santos since 2019. In “The Fabulist,” he shares the page-turning and stranger-than-fiction story of America’s most outrageous grifter, whose series of lies shed glaring new light on how far we’d all let our politics slide.

Join us for this illuminating conversation about ethics and politics, even as Santos’s drama continues to unfold. The event is free, but registration is recommended. Register at watchungbooksellers.com/events.