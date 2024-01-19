Name

Ray Ketchem

Where do you live?

Montclair, South End

When did you move there?

2005

Where did you grow up?

I was raised on a 310-acre farm in West Virginia. My hometown is called Philippi (population 3,000). Our nearest big city was Pittsburgh, where I attended art college.

How do you make a living?

I’m a music producer and illustrator. In 2017, I opened a commercial studio called Magic Door Recording. It’s located in midtown Montclair, on Glenridge Ave. The studio welcomes a mix of indie rock and pop bands, pro-session musicians, experimental artists, and inspired novices. I’ve also worked for many years as a commercial illustrator. Art and music have always gone hand-in-hand for me.

What is your everyday passion?

Creating music. My band Elk City released our 7th album in October, called

“Undertow.” We’re beginning work on our release for this year.

Coffee, tea, or …?

Diet Coke.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?

A day trip down the shore in the summer. Truth be told, my family usually sneaks away during the week to avoid GSP traffic.

What’s your favorite local restaurant?

So many to choose from! I’ll go with an old favorite—Tinga’s. The chicken burrito in a whole wheat tortilla is my favorite dish.

What’s on your nightstand?

My iPad and headphones. I drift off watching something fun, like “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

What are you listening to?

New releases from Magic Door Record Label! I founded the label with Kevin March from Guided By Voices and my bandmate Renee LoBue from Elk City. We currently have 12 artists, with more artists joining our roster in 2024! If I’m listening to the radio, it’s WFMU.

What are your current indulgences?

My family has become big football fans (Go Steelers!). We watch as many games as possible together.

What talent would you most like to have?

Athleticism.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town?

The town is packed with people from the media world: journalists, music industry executives, film and TV folks, etc. It’s a content creation haven.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral?

That I was kind. That I brought some compelling art into the world. And that I was a great Dad.