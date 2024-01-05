Name: Rochelle Rubin

Where do you live? Upper Montclair, near Sunset Park.



When did you move there? 1990. My husband dragged me away from Manhattan with our then 4-year-old and 6-year-old. He must’ve known something, because it took me a day to fall in love with Montclair.



Where did you grow up? Brooklyn and Long Island.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

Painting, gallery and museum hopping, talking and listening to podcasts about art. Prepping for my upcoming show at Watchung Arts Center. January 13 – February10, 2024. Opening Reception: Sunday, January 14th, 2 – 4 PM.

And my side hustle, along with other Montclair friends, was placing creatives (art directors, website designers, writers, etc.) in NYC’s ad agencies, entertainment, fashion, and technology.

Coffee, tea, or … ? Definitely strong coffee.



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Sailing with my family.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Mercado, Raymond’s, La Rocca.

What’s on your nightstand? Rick Rubin: The Creative Act, Katy Hessel: The Story of Art, Headphones for Meditation, Morning Pages.

What are you listening to? Christine and the Queens, Edie Harris and Les McCann, 70s soul music, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish.

What are your current indulgences? Dancing to Baby Shark with my grandchildren.



What talent would you most like to have? Backup Dancer for JLo.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town? It’s no secret…the vibrant creative scene – art, music, theater, writing, dance.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? The only thing left undone is she never got to be a backup dancer for JLo.