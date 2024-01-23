Montclair sabre fencer, senior, Daniela Pittman (left front) and Montclair senior epee fencer Cecilia Martinez in the front, fencing side by side on Saturday at the Santelli Girls Fencing Tournament at Drew University in Madison. The Mounties girls fencing team came in fifth overall out of 52 teams. (PHOTO: COLLEEN DALY MARTINEZ)

The Montclair High School boys and girls fencers made a strong showing at major fencing tournaments at Drew University in Madison last weekend.

The Mounties boys fencing team came in third place overall out of 55 teams in the Cetrulo Boys Tournament on Sunday. Montclair finished with a score of 23 tied with Christian Brothers and only five points behind second place finisher, Millburn. Chatham took home first place with a score of nine.

The Montclair girls also finished strong with an overall fifth place mark out of 52 teams in the Santelli Girls Tournament on Saturday. The Mounties girls finished with a score of 35 tied with Millburn and only three points behind Holy Angels’ 32. Chatham took first with a score of seven.

The Montclair boys sabre team was the best Mounties event team finisher with a second place as the team of senior Gavin Burr, senior Lucas Gilson and senior Mitchell O’Keefe with only Millburn ahead of them. The Montclair girls epee team finished fourth in the event while the Mounties girls fencing team came in fifth overall out of 52 teams at the Santelli Girls Fencing Tournament on Saturday at Drew University in Madison. From left to right are junior Nile Brunson, senior Cecilia Martinez and junior Zoe Moon. (COLLEEN DALY MARTINEZ PHOTO)

The best finish on the girls side came in the epee event with a fourth place showing with the team of junior Nile Brunson, senior Ceclia Martinez and junior Zoe Moon.

And two teams came in sixth overall in their events. On the girls side the saber team finished sixth with senior Addison Goodspeed-Moses, senior Daniela Pittman and sophomore Mya Spears and on the boys side, epee finishing sixth, junior Diego Aguire, senior Jett Higgins, senior Milind Sinha Roy.

The boys foil team finished 15th with senior Ryan Bendena, senior Michael Hadley, senior Charles Moroze, junior Nathaniel Sena and freshman Connor Sherwin. The Montclair boys sabre team finished second only to the event winner Millburn at the Cetrullo Boys Fencing Tournament on Sunday at Drew University in Madison. From left to right are the sabre members, all seniors, Lucas Gilson, Mitchell O’Keefe and Gavin Burr and their coach Adam Barnett. (CONNIE O’KEEFE PHOTO)

And the girls foil team of sophomore Constance Brody, senior Anisa Uddin and sophomore Terese Tucker came in 25th.

Here are the results for both the Santelli and Cetrulo tournaments.