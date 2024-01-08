Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ponds and board member Brian Fleischer lead the countdown to the FIRST challenge reveal.

Montclair State University buzzed with anticipation Saturday, as the Montclair Robotics team season commenced with a reveal of the FIRST challenge for 2024.

FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” Innovator Dean Kamen established it in 1989 as a global nonprofit organization that encourages young individuals to pursue science and technology through inclusive, team-oriented robotics initiatives. This year, more than 1,500 teams will participate globally.

Montclair Robotics is a FIRST team based out of Montclair High School, founded in 2001 as a club and classified as a team in 2023. The team has been actively participating in robotics leagues and competitions, and in 2023, won the Autonomous Award and the winning alliance at Warren Hills.

Montclair School’s superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds, board president Melanie Deysher, and board member Brian Fleischer were there to the students and help reveal the challenge at the event.

“As an administration, we really recognize and embrace the value of academic competitions and pursuits. We’re excited for you and look forward to seeing you all succeed this year,” said Fleischer. Speaking to Montclair Local, Ponds added, “I think this is amazing! We’re blessed to have our students here doing this work on a Saturday morning. It truly shows their dedication, grit and hard work.”

Montclair Robotics Team Leaders (l-r) Max Pearson, Anisa Uddin and Jasmyn Lee

The Montclair Robotics team consists of over 60 students. They will work collectively over seven weeks and problem-solve in divisions such as business, build, codes and electronics to develop and program a robot that can participate in the final event. The team will have four mentors guiding them this year.

For Alex, a team member, the Montclair Robotics team is more than just robotics; it’s a community. “Kids gather here, forging lifelong friendships while acquiring technical skills. The one thing that’s always needed is problem-solving skills. Here, they learn to interact and solve thousands of problems with their peers that will help prepare them for college and their future,” said Sarah Jacobstein, Alex’s mother. Team leader Max Pearson and his father, Steven Pearson, who serves as a team mentor.

Steven Pearson, a father and team mentor for two years, believes the event brings out the best in the kids. “They have a very short window to design, build and program a robot, and they do this entirely themselves. It’s a very exciting time for them.”