Guiseppina (Daniele) Lotrecchiano

Guiseppina (Daniele) Lotrecchiano of Toms River, formerly of Montclair, died at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. She was 83.



Mrs. Lotrecchiano was born in Aquilonia, Italy, to the late Antonio Daniele and Teresa Petullo. She was married at age 16 to her beloved late husband, Michael Lotrecchiano, and had four children.

She will be remembered for her smile and sense of humor. She was beloved by everyone who met her and became a surrogate mother to many people over the years, hence her nickname, “Mamma Jo.” She was also known as Peppinna, Nonna and Josephine by those who knew her.

Her table was always full of delicious homemade food, and her home was filled with laughter; her heart was devoted to her family.

Mrs. Lotrecchiano had a deep spiritual life and nurtured a special devotion to St. Anne. For more than 50 years, she made a pilgrimage to the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica in Quebec, Canada, and made many cherished memories with friends and family along the road.

She is survived by her sister, Nicolina; her four children, Michael, Maria Clausen (Michael), Gaetana “Dorina” and Robert; granddaughters, Michele Aldridge (Chris) and Erin Spencer; stepgrandchildren, Peter Clausen (Stephanie), Corey Clausen and Douglas Clausen (Heather); great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Olivia and William, and several step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a great-grandchild, Viola.

Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. Services are Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in her memory to be made to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Project Purple or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.